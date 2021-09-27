back

Does Joe Biden Really Have Indian Relatives?

When US President Joe Biden's much-debated Indian connection made everyone laugh out loud...

27/09/2021 1:49 PMupdated: 27/09/2021 1:51 PM
  • 256.7K
  • 208

Portraits

  1. 3:10

    Hubby Lost His Job, Wife Cooked Up A New Income

  2. 4:11

    Abhay Deol On His Love For Films

  3. 6:17

    The Colourful Life Of Sixer Sidhu

  4. 3:56

    Pakistani Diplomat's Response To India At The UN

  5. 3:24

    Stand-Up Comic Roasts Arnab & Kangana

  6. 9:56

    The Truth About Indra Nooyi

194 comments

  • Samuel A.
    9 hours

    Joe Biaden is indirectly saying that the INDIAN MEDIA has crossed it's limits of faking...!!

  • MD K.
    12 hours

    modi sitting like a obedient students ??

  • AaDil K.
    13 hours

    I am going to write the Minutes of Meeting and Rahul Gandhi will sign it😆😆😆

  • Asif A.
    15 hours

    Ab ki bar phir trump sarkar hahahaha modi ko sharam nhi ati

  • Syed I.
    a day

    Anyone who comes to India wants to marry a woman here. Like my ancestors did. And this series is still going on.

  • Umar A.
    a day

    I m Vladimir Biden from "Juhu Mumbai" 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #Ta "THE RED ARMY"🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺

  • Safeer A.
    a day

    joker is at left۔

  • Wajahat N.
    a day

    Indian media can ask you anything

  • Ssheorans S.
    a day

    Y katass kiya hai y meeting sirf aap say es liyay hai ki aap mera wo ristaydaar dundo Or kuch ni milna. Ek baar fir Trump sarkaar pta chala ab y ab kabhi America nahi ja a ga jab tak....

  • Aman P.
    a day

    bejti mehsoos nai ho rahi?

  • Haokip L.
    a day

    Looks like modi understand what Biden says🤣

  • Harvinder S.
    a day

    modi looking for biden in india 🤦😜😂😂😂

  • Juan J.
    a day

    FJB..... https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10221968465333044&id=1002445372

  • Jawad M.
    a day

    Hahaha so thankful to live in Pakistan and having educated PM. 😁

  • Mujeeb U.
    a day

    Ghanghor beizzati indian press

  • Sheraz A.
    a day

    Baby with his father

  • Umair K.
    a day

    A new jock for all Indian nation, growup!!!

  • Serena S.
    a day

    Pichhle janam ka sabka nata h 🤥

  • RJ F.
    a day

    Useless dump modi

  • Rohan K.
    2 days

    Joe biden also mention tea in speech😁