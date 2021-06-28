back

Does The President Pay Taxes?

President Kovind spoke about his salary, but it quickly sparked controversy online about whether or not he pays taxes. 👀

28/06/2021 5:57 PM
605 comments

  • Vivek S.
    2 hours

    🙏🙏

  • Wilson B.
    2 hours

    He pays tax to Sangh.

  • Roji A.
    3 hours

    Uselex

  • Imtiaz N.
    4 hours

    Modi loot raha hai apse Tax k naam se.. paise dena band karo pehle aap.. koi acche CA se milo sabse pehle

  • Phil T.
    5 hours

    Well said.

  • Chandan S.
    6 hours

    1st of all his salary is tax free... Secondly Which teacher in india get 2.75 lakhs salary..?

  • Nakul T.
    6 hours

    Brut india will never talk about pratibha patil ji...

  • Paul S.
    6 hours

    He touched the feet of UP CM, PM of India and HM of India Amit Shah. Let him them now.

  • Paul S.
    6 hours

    Fuck you

  • B S.
    7 hours

    He don't deserve President's post..he is puppet of BJP

  • DrIshan P.
    9 hours

    मोदी की भाषा सीख गयी लोगो को चुतिया बनाओ

  • Jamyang D.
    9 hours

    Teacher should be paid most as they are nurturing our future generation. He gets salary and everything taken care off with not a penny needed to spend on anything.

  • Eshwar R.
    9 hours

    What the he'll is it.. lie of lie

  • Manab B.
    9 hours

    Jaisa PM waisa President bhi mila desh ko.

  • John R.
    10 hours

    Firsts of all wht he does so tht gov paying him so much salary.... ????😂😂😂😂

  • Amit S.
    10 hours

    Sir ready to pay taxes of whole income if get a chance.

  • Avinash C.
    10 hours

    well said

  • John N.
    10 hours

    Instead of paying so much in taxes the salary can be revised? 🤔🤔 jus my thoughts

  • Mohsin W.
    10 hours

    you deserve better !!

  • Suraj S.
    10 hours

    So our president gives more than 50% of his income as tax per month? 🤣🤣🤣 Which tax slab is that bdw? 🤣