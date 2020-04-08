back
Domestic Help Turns Her Talent Into Business
Overnight, Saroj didi went from doing domestic work to rubbing shoulders with five-star chefs with her mouth-watering crab curry.👩🍳🦀 Thanks Gadgetwala Ankit Vengurlekar.
08/04/2020 1:27 PM
- 188.5k
- 2.5k
- 82
And even more
- 0:52
El hotel donde puedes dormir dentro de una barrica de tequila
- 3:25
Tripofobia, el miedo a los agujeros en proximidad 🕳
- 1:54
Este fotógrafo nos muestra la magia de CDMX
- 1:34
Dale valor a tus desechos
- 1:59
Esta familia construyó su casa alrededor de un árbol 😲
- 4:04
¿Cómo se hace el taco al pastor perfecto? 🌮
52 comments
Jashmin P.7 hours
So happy to see kind people.May god bless you more and enjoy life.
Sonali D.14 hours
Great work sir heaping hand to saroj di and idea for other people what to do in lockdown days
Lakshmi S.a day
Beautiful team ! God bless ☺
Jyotsna D.a day
I really want to order!! Please someone tell me how!! That crab curry is smacking!!
Mallika S.a day
Congratulations Sarijoh didi and Anil v for giving her the wings to fly. Now to real question, how do I get access to some of that yumm food!! Details pls
Tandra D.a day
Very interesting. I have a commercial kitchen available for rent
Rijum P.2 days
Thank you for being so supportive!
Azharul H.3 days
If anyone staying around manyata tech park, can order from here...
Azharul H.3 days
Hey I have ordered food from her.. and it tastes delicious! Keep up the good hygiene and yummy food 😊😊😊🥰
Mukesh D.3 days
Really great work Ankit...👍👍
Manpreet S.3 days
Kudos to u dear and hats off to didi
Jayjayanti S.3 days
Hatts off to u for the tremendous work
Kernail S.3 days
"When there is no way, God will find A way". God Bless everyone who helped Didi Ji. Can I order a tiffin set for me in Singapore.
Sneha S.3 days
dada look
Swati D.4 days
This kind of story makes everyone's day.more power to you Ankit you did brilliant job and best wishes to Saroj didi
Nidhi N.4 days
God bless u n didi to take ur dreams to new heights each passing day. Hearing u gave so much positivity n trust back in people tht people still reach out to others for help in bad times. May ur personal dreams also flourish as u flourish didi's dreams 😊
Deepa R.4 days
We need more kind and resourceful people like you in our society. Keep up the good work! May God Bless you abundantly!
Maria M.4 days
this is giving me ideas🤣🤣
Mrunalini W.4 days
Keep it up....
Abhishek J.4 days
Wish I could order it in jaipur