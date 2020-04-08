back

Domestic Help Turns Her Talent Into Business

Overnight, Saroj didi went from doing domestic work to rubbing shoulders with five-star chefs with her mouth-watering crab curry.👩‍🍳🦀 Thanks Gadgetwala Ankit Vengurlekar.

08/04/2020 1:27 PM
52 comments

  • Jashmin P.
    7 hours

    So happy to see kind people.May god bless you more and enjoy life.

  • Sonali D.
    14 hours

    Great work sir heaping hand to saroj di and idea for other people what to do in lockdown days

  • Lakshmi S.
    a day

    Beautiful team ! God bless ☺

  • Jyotsna D.
    a day

    I really want to order!! Please someone tell me how!! That crab curry is smacking!!

  • Mallika S.
    a day

    Congratulations Sarijoh didi and Anil v for giving her the wings to fly. Now to real question, how do I get access to some of that yumm food!! Details pls

  • Tandra D.
    a day

    Very interesting. I have a commercial kitchen available for rent

  • Rijum P.
    2 days

    Thank you for being so supportive!

  • Azharul H.
    3 days

    If anyone staying around manyata tech park, can order from here...

  • Azharul H.
    3 days

    Hey I have ordered food from her.. and it tastes delicious! Keep up the good hygiene and yummy food 😊😊😊🥰

  • Mukesh D.
    3 days

    Really great work Ankit...👍👍

  • Manpreet S.
    3 days

    Kudos to u dear and hats off to didi

  • Jayjayanti S.
    3 days

    Hatts off to u for the tremendous work

  • Kernail S.
    3 days

    "When there is no way, God will find A way". God Bless everyone who helped Didi Ji. Can I order a tiffin set for me in Singapore.

  • Sneha S.
    3 days

    dada look

  • Swati D.
    4 days

    This kind of story makes everyone's day.more power to you Ankit you did brilliant job and best wishes to Saroj didi

  • Nidhi N.
    4 days

    God bless u n didi to take ur dreams to new heights each passing day. Hearing u gave so much positivity n trust back in people tht people still reach out to others for help in bad times. May ur personal dreams also flourish as u flourish didi's dreams 😊

  • Deepa R.
    4 days

    We need more kind and resourceful people like you in our society. Keep up the good work! May God Bless you abundantly!

  • Maria M.
    4 days

    this is giving me ideas🤣🤣

  • Mrunalini W.
    4 days

    Keep it up....

  • Abhishek J.
    4 days

    Wish I could order it in jaipur

