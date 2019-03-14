back

Don’t Call Me ‘Sir’: Rahul Gandhi

It’s not every day a politician insists to be called by his first name. But Rahul Gandhi lived up to his jeans-and-T-shirt appearance to floor students at Chennai’s Stella Maris College. 🚶🏻😛

03/14/2019 1:32 PM
  • 664.7k
  • 541

And even more

  1. From Tamil Nadu, Fresh Proof Of India’s Job Crisis

  2. Are You Smarter Than A 6 Year Old?

  3. One Litre Milk Was Served to 81 Students for Their Mid-day Meal

  4. Water Bells Keep Karnataka Students Hydrated

  5. Crossing Floodwaters To Get To School

  6. 5 Extreme Anti-Cheating Measures in India

443 comments

  • Usman I.
    06/24/2019 12:59

    The people who cast their vote to Modi are idiots. Look how visionary this Gentleman Rahul is. When relegion dominate than developement of India India will go backward.

  • Ehsaan I.
    05/09/2019 19:24

    Is there someone from Stella Maris College who was present during this Question Answer session there?

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 06:02

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Daaz R.
    04/15/2019 00:23

    If anyone called this bastards drug addict italyn mafia pappu tera baap aur tera khandan chor hai he would be comfortable

  • Manoj C.
    04/14/2019 02:52

    Ok But bhabhi mil gayi.

  • Twinkle T.
    04/12/2019 23:23

    Sab thik h pr ye moo itna kyu faadri h 😂aga

  • Jiten A.
    04/07/2019 19:02

    Amar sob cheye valo legeche meyeta r hashi

  • Déàd P.
    04/07/2019 18:59

    He could be a good comedian he is waisting his time in politics...

  • Ravi M.
    04/06/2019 12:45

    Innu youth ankondidhaane rahul uncle .call me rahul andhre nanginu age aagilla antha artha

  • Manoj K.
    04/06/2019 09:52

    Kya baat hai Pappu Mujhe Lene Wale kapde Sharam karo showroom Sonia Gandhi ke hotel

  • Sandeep M.
    04/06/2019 09:52

    Bjp

  • Boopal
    04/05/2019 18:21

    Ragul ne waste papper...

  • Rathindra N.
    04/04/2019 15:29

    Akta Cartoon Character ...family back up chara kono astitto nai..

  • Prasad C.
    04/04/2019 06:10

    Scripted questions with scripted answers.

  • Syed M.
    04/04/2019 05:52

    Greatman great think

  • Sandip G.
    04/04/2019 03:52

    Unfortunately rahul Gandhi is India's future PM 😱😱😱 india next Iraq and Pakistan be careful Indians be careful.

  • Indra B.
    04/03/2019 13:28

    Tumare ma ki chud england chale jau sala india me indian vasa bolo

  • Chandu C.
    04/02/2019 17:16

    Tu.sule.magne

  • SA V.
    04/02/2019 06:58

    Vaiya paru thoo

  • Akhil K.
    04/01/2019 01:08

    Rahul will be our future pm still 2034