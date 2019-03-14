back
Don’t Call Me ‘Sir’: Rahul Gandhi
It’s not every day a politician insists to be called by his first name. But Rahul Gandhi lived up to his jeans-and-T-shirt appearance to floor students at Chennai’s Stella Maris College. 🚶🏻😛
03/14/2019 1:32 PM
- 664.7k
- 8.3k
- 541
443 comments
Usman I.06/24/2019 12:59
The people who cast their vote to Modi are idiots. Look how visionary this Gentleman Rahul is. When relegion dominate than developement of India India will go backward.
Ehsaan I.05/09/2019 19:24
Is there someone from Stella Maris College who was present during this Question Answer session there?
Nikul P.04/17/2019 06:02
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Daaz R.04/15/2019 00:23
If anyone called this bastards drug addict italyn mafia pappu tera baap aur tera khandan chor hai he would be comfortable
Manoj C.04/14/2019 02:52
Ok But bhabhi mil gayi.
Twinkle T.04/12/2019 23:23
Sab thik h pr ye moo itna kyu faadri h 😂aga
Jiten A.04/07/2019 19:02
Amar sob cheye valo legeche meyeta r hashi
Déàd P.04/07/2019 18:59
He could be a good comedian he is waisting his time in politics...
Ravi M.04/06/2019 12:45
Innu youth ankondidhaane rahul uncle .call me rahul andhre nanginu age aagilla antha artha
Manoj K.04/06/2019 09:52
Kya baat hai Pappu Mujhe Lene Wale kapde Sharam karo showroom Sonia Gandhi ke hotel
Sandeep M.04/06/2019 09:52
Bjp
Boopal04/05/2019 18:21
Ragul ne waste papper...
Rathindra N.04/04/2019 15:29
Akta Cartoon Character ...family back up chara kono astitto nai..
Prasad C.04/04/2019 06:10
Scripted questions with scripted answers.
Syed M.04/04/2019 05:52
Greatman great think
Sandip G.04/04/2019 03:52
Unfortunately rahul Gandhi is India's future PM 😱😱😱 india next Iraq and Pakistan be careful Indians be careful.
Indra B.04/03/2019 13:28
Tumare ma ki chud england chale jau sala india me indian vasa bolo
Chandu C.04/02/2019 17:16
Tu.sule.magne
SA V.04/02/2019 06:58
Vaiya paru thoo
Akhil K.04/01/2019 01:08
Rahul will be our future pm still 2034