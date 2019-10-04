back
Don't Stuff Hindi Down Our Throats, Kamal Haasan Says
Hindi, the youngest of languages, is like a child in diapers, according to Kamal Haasan who continues to speak out against making it the language of the nation. 👶
10/04/2019 2:57 PM
- 682.2k
- 9.9k
- 1.1k
1040 comments
Naresh C.11/01/2019 09:35
May be kamal hassan needs diaper.... I speak telugu doesn't mean I will be disrespecting the national language...
Nitul B.10/30/2019 21:33
My mother language is Assamese but i like to speak hindi as well..i respect all laguage but i respect hindi too becz its our national language..evry1 undrstnd hindi and those who dont like to speak hindi i dont thik that they have faith or rspect towards country..
Kush G.10/29/2019 14:42
Some Indian Hindi songs are popular around the world.
Kush G.10/29/2019 14:40
आप वही बोलना पसन्द जिसे आप ने बचपन से सुना है।
Kush G.10/29/2019 14:35
Kamal Hassan ... You are an actor . Don't try to mess up with languages. Moral is that "You love those language to speak which you listening from long time". Thank you for (बकबास).
Amarjit T.10/28/2019 15:44
Since his political career has been a non-starter, he will definitely be resorting to such crap.
Arun K.10/28/2019 04:43
Pity the Tamil Nadu morons who go gaga over his comment thus making him poop some more through his mouth
Arun K.10/28/2019 04:41
And Kamal is like the poop in a adult diaper spreading the stink
Pawan K.10/26/2019 15:25
What about for English which you use to try to understand your thoughts. ....Dear kamal you r in india so you openly say about to hindi . But if same thoughts share for English and urdu in England or Pakistan, than you feel what blender mistak done by you, this is quality of Hindustan....loaded every type person..
Ravindra R.10/26/2019 13:48
Is madharchode ka islaam diper me hai, is Suar ki aulad ka mohammed ne to Apni beti ko gaand maara tha, usi ka chela hai ye isne bhi Apni dono betiyo ko gaand maari hogi,..... Neech log ki sonch aur kaam bhi ghatiya hoti hai
Sandeep K.10/26/2019 13:39
Bc Kamal mc lawadu
Sanjeev D.10/26/2019 09:45
Budhihin aadmi hai ye..Rajneeti I chhakar m pta nahi kya kya bolta rahta h..
Aravind V.10/26/2019 08:58
It's correct but which is the native place of that language definitely that language must placed in that place only. So those kind of language won't came to replace other languages. Suppose if it's happen that's called domination
Jega V.10/26/2019 08:11
Bold speech super
Praveen K.10/26/2019 07:38
Qtr iqiii
Gopi T.10/26/2019 06:58
good speach boss
Sai T.10/26/2019 03:18
Hindi is a shit 💩💩 South Indian languages are best the in the world Tamil,Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam 😍😍😘
Phani K.10/26/2019 01:51
Yeah move ..... Get-out of the way .... Get out of the way ......
Shubham B.10/26/2019 01:07
Bewakoof hai ye ..... tbhi hindi language ki movies ki hain isne.......
Prasanna V.10/25/2019 17:00
Language is to communicate with others and not fight...shall respect every language and each has its identity Nowadays most of people know at least 3 languages. So no one can tell hindi is spoken by majority of people and Gov't should not force people