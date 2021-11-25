back
Don't Want Congress “Garbage”: Kejriwal In Punjab
“If we start taking their garbage, I challenge 25 Congress MLAs will join our party.” Arvind Kejriwal made AAP's priorities clear just ahead of the Punjab polls.
25/11/2021 10:27 AM
17 comments
