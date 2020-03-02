back

Double Amputee Dancer Wins Indian Hearts

He lost his legs in a train accident. But that was also the start of a remarkable comeback story.

03/01/2020 12:57 PMupdated: 03/02/2020 1:50 PM
19 comments

  • Danish M.
    13 hours

    MashaAllah Lovely

  • Limar G.
    a day

    You, yes you watching this video. What is your excuse???

  • Stanley L.
    2 days

    Respect

  • Kennedy M.
    2 days

    Very nice Brut super👍👌

  • Muhammad O.
    3 days

    Many prayers and wishes to those beautiful people who help such individuals in time of their difficulties overtly and covertly.

  • Muhammad O.
    3 days

    I truly respect his courage.He is a diamond of first waters.These people are our real heroes.Commendable.

  • Anupam A.
    3 days

    this publisher is a of hate monger and they believe in islam supreme'st and carries one side narrative of muslim and intentionally working and want to bring the bad name to hindu's and shame them ...and supports the hate monger ......!!https://www.brut.media/in/about , https://www.brut.media/in/news ..

  • Umendra N.
    4 days

    Beautiful Jai Hind 🇮🇳

  • Karen N.
    4 days

    Some ppl are just bloody exceptional...

  • Brut India
    4 days

    The story of how this double amputee learnt to drive a car:

  • Sushanta S.
    4 days

    Nice

  • Dev M.
    4 days

    Hey guys, I'm Dev mishra, and thank you all of you..❤️🙏

  • Arihant S.
    5 days

    Jai hind

  • Manjeet T.
    5 days

    Gud

  • VM V.
    5 days

    Really Appreciated.God bless you .

  • Tarun B.
    5 days

    Keep it up... Brut..

  • Asif I.
    5 days

    What an amazing influence.!!!! Hat's off to Farah Ali Khan.... Who helped him....

  • Priya T.
    5 days

    Don't give up 😊👌

  • A. K.
    5 days

    Hat's off!