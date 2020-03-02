Double Amputee Dancer Wins Indian Hearts
Once Homeless, Young Cricketer’s Story Of Struggle
Trolls Vs. Mom On Priyanka’s Grammys Gown
Japanese Minister’s Paternity Leave
Republic Day Parade: Watch Out For These CRPF Women
A Wedding Mandap In The Mosque
MashaAllah Lovely
You, yes you watching this video. What is your excuse???
Respect
Very nice Brut super👍👌
Many prayers and wishes to those beautiful people who help such individuals in time of their difficulties overtly and covertly.
I truly respect his courage.He is a diamond of first waters.These people are our real heroes.Commendable.
this publisher is a of hate monger and they believe in islam supreme'st and carries one side narrative of muslim and intentionally working and want to bring the bad name to hindu's and shame them ...and supports the hate monger ......!!https://www.brut.media/in/about , https://www.brut.media/in/news ..
Beautiful Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Some ppl are just bloody exceptional...
The story of how this double amputee learnt to drive a car:
Nice
Hey guys, I'm Dev mishra, and thank you all of you..❤️🙏
Jai hind
Gud
Really Appreciated.God bless you .
Keep it up... Brut..
What an amazing influence.!!!!
Hat's off to Farah Ali Khan.... Who helped him....
Don't give up 😊👌
Hat's off!
19 comments
Danish M.13 hours
MashaAllah Lovely
Limar G.a day
You, yes you watching this video. What is your excuse???
Stanley L.2 days
Respect
Kennedy M.2 days
Very nice Brut super👍👌
Muhammad O.3 days
Many prayers and wishes to those beautiful people who help such individuals in time of their difficulties overtly and covertly.
Muhammad O.3 days
I truly respect his courage.He is a diamond of first waters.These people are our real heroes.Commendable.
Anupam A.3 days
this publisher is a of hate monger and they believe in islam supreme'st and carries one side narrative of muslim and intentionally working and want to bring the bad name to hindu's and shame them ...and supports the hate monger ......!!https://www.brut.media/in/about , https://www.brut.media/in/news ..
Umendra N.4 days
Beautiful Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Karen N.4 days
Some ppl are just bloody exceptional...
Brut India4 days
The story of how this double amputee learnt to drive a car:
Sushanta S.4 days
Nice
Dev M.4 days
Hey guys, I'm Dev mishra, and thank you all of you..❤️🙏
Arihant S.5 days
Jai hind
Manjeet T.5 days
Gud
VM V.5 days
Really Appreciated.God bless you .
Tarun B.5 days
Keep it up... Brut..
Asif I.5 days
What an amazing influence.!!!! Hat's off to Farah Ali Khan.... Who helped him....
Priya T.5 days
Don't give up 😊👌
A. K.5 days
Hat's off!