Dr. Smriddi Bindroo’s Message To Her Father's Murderers
“A Kashmiri Pandit, he will never die.” A day after Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead in Srinagar, his daughter had this powerful message for his killers.... Thanks to Ashish Kohli for the footage.
06/10/2021 4:12 PMupdated: 06/10/2021 4:14 PM
514 comments
Srijana S.a day
Terrorists are making beautiful Kashmir,ugly😩
Ifra K.2 days
Rip so sad
Ayesha B.2 days
यह नफरत की फसल जो लगाया है ऐ काफिरो। हम ने भी चट्टानोपे धुवां बोया है। अब शाख पे फल नही बम आएगी । जो आग लगाई है तुने ऐ काफिरो, जब यह शोला भड़केगी तुम भी नही बच पाओगे ।। -आएशा उर्फ अर्चना
Naresh C.3 days
People with multiple father are laughing at the post...
Rabeya S.4 days
Tumi jodi qurun porethako to Mano na keno
Bernardpetershah4 days
Really it is very shock God give u strength and peace of departed soul.❤️🙏
Nisar S.4 days
Innocent peoples killed which is very painful but……. 👇👇 Why nobody think and talk about those 2 millions muslim kashmiris died, killed, raped, tortured….. Where they all terrorist ?? Many children’s are blinded by the pellet guns use by the military & police force Internet, school, college’s were closed for months Financial situation of the individual worsen and even they have to come out and beg How many Kashmiri pandits are died or force to leave their places, Its not even 1% of what kashmiri Muslims suffered How many rallies were organised to show the solidarity for the kashmiris which are died and suffered We should be just and fair with the people as everybody has to pay for his deed……
Aakanksha H.4 days
How are some people justifying the deaths of Kashmiri Pandits and sikhs in Kashmir by just saying “ hum bhi mar rahe hai uska to kuch nahi “
Aakanksha H.4 days
Why are people laughing ? What’s funny about death
सारांश श.4 days
She want debate 😂😂😂😂
Hari N.5 days
What kind of woke she is, asking terrorists for debate 😂😂
Mridul J.5 days
There are 359 ppl who have posted laughing smiley on this post. Even if they are from Pak or terrorist community, I will say, for any unavoidable reason, any of your close associate died, no one is going to post a laugh for the same. If you dont have empathy, at least do not post smiley on some one loss.
Christine B.5 days
Cowards n skunks these idiots. They will die worst death. Heartfelt condolences to Mr. Bindroo 🙏
Vilas D.6 days
Other religions should be united together to avoid the situation like kashmir in there state. If we not unite together the day is not far the situation will be seen in our state, this is done by the conspiracy called Gazwa e Hind.
Vilas D.6 days
This shows the mentality of Islam against the minority Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir, other religions should also aware of this islamic danger.
Irshad D.6 days
Sister your father was a good person but you can't blame the whole community!!! You are not the First victim of this conflict.... So be brave and have patience.. Bindroo sahab has sacrificed his life for the kashmir.., he ll be remembered through ages... Last evening a civilian was shot dead by crpf in anantnag while driving a Scorpio.... What was his fault then.... ??? We are living in a conflict zone.... So we have to manage in every aspect..... We are the only people who can feel the real pain of victim... Rest of the country ll pass their comments!!!!
Vaibhav V.6 days
Salute
Huma S.6 days
All the true muslims shd come in support and in defence of these kashmiri pandits, this no on muslim girl knws quran more thn muslims out there.... Kashmir is for all its local people kashmiri muslims shd protect kashmiri pandits....plz come together warna koi na bachega ... This is heart sinking how the militants shoot anyone ... Nobody can remove kashmiri pandits from Kashmir Allah will not give those militants any place anywhere... They will be sent to worst place thn hell... Have shame sudar jao don't kill in the name of religion or place. Kisike baap ki jaagir nai hae kashmir ,jo waha sadiyo se reh rahe hae woh wahi rahenge.
Sanjeev S.6 days
Check the emoticons, the guys are laughing. About time they and families are made to cry, random bang.
Hani M.6 days
BJPs new style of taking matters in their hands.... Salay khud marwa kr sympathy batorne k liye media main publish krte hain. Kitne Muslims ko mara... Tab yeh godi media so rahi thi?