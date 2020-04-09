back

Dramatic Rescue in Odisha Flood

A drowning man was struggling to keep his head above the rising floodwaters in Odisha. The rescue was caught on camera.

09/04/2020 5:27 AM
  • 259.3k
  • 177

147 comments

  • Aman C.
    21 hours

    And our median all day is like rhea rhea rhea

  • Gajendra H.
    3 days

    देवदूत

  • Justin K.
    5 days

    𝚆𝚑𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚕 𝚒𝚜 𝚌𝚛𝚢𝚒𝚗𝚐?

  • Madan M.
    5 days

    Now odisha next who now Please save nature and Plant more trees and use less and reduce recycle plastic

  • Diganta T.
    5 days

    WHAT SHIT!! Show us story about the Riya lady from bollywood

  • Imran I.
    5 days

    Congress hi behtr thi..

  • Kibria A.
    5 days

    Click here 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtqdvDWZ0PvOQCeBdgLAOnA

  • Raiyan A.
    6 days

    This is very sad indeed...I pray in behalf of all of Bangladesh.

  • Danyal S.
    6 days

    Lots of prayers from Pakistan 😔 💝💝

  • Junnu T.
    6 days

    👏👏👏

  • Ramchand K.
    6 days

    God bless

  • Aabish K.
    6 days

    OMG..... 🤲🤲🤲🤲

  • Prashanth G.
    6 days

    His words after getting on the boat, 'kabhi har ni man...'😢

  • Rudranil B.
    6 days

    The rescue team❤️

  • Khan K.
    6 days

    Kia darpook insan ha.....✋ to rescue team

  • Sunil P.
    6 days

    Jaha jaha aisa hota hai baadh aa jati bahout gehri nadiya waha ke logo ko swiming sikh lena chahiye taaki aisi musibato se bach sake

  • Donboklang S.
    6 days

    I'm surprised and ashamed of myself because I don't even know a lot about this. Media is not even giving proper coverage to this.

  • Ziaul H.
    6 days

    I salute your team effort

  • Priya T.
    6 days

    Salute to all the rescue workers..God bless you all 🙏

  • Rahul K.
    6 days

    Great job!

