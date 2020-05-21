back

Driver Adds Covid-19 Safety Checks In Cab

Have you been in a corona cab yet? Here, take a look. 👀

05/21/2020 1:04 PM
61 comments

  • Satish S.
    10 hours

    Very innovative. We have to find ways and means to live with Corona threat....

  • Anshul J.
    11 hours

    Airlines company could not use this much of mind Appreciated

  • Usha R.
    a day

    Nice idea... But sanitising is must after every passenger.... Ask every passenger to sanitize his hands before getting into the cab... Definitely passengers should follow some rules

  • Anil T.
    a day

    वातानुकुलित ची व्यवस्था कशी केली आहे

  • Abinash P.
    2 days

    shata

  • Aparna V.
    2 days

    How will it be sanitized after and before each passenger....since it is plastic surface.

  • Biplab D.
    2 days

    Beautiful idea.

  • Nusrat K.
    2 days

    May we soon find some vaccine coz imagine how suffocating this kind of journey be 🥴

  • R P.
    2 days

    Wdf is corona cab..? Dont u have a better name..??Never degrade others livelihood..!

  • Suman V.
    2 days

    Brilliant

  • Aisha A.
    2 days

    Awesome

  • Rashmi K.
    2 days

    This is jugad. 👌

  • Dixit R.
    3 days

  • Shirly J.
    3 days

    Good sanitize after every ride

  • Libby F.
    3 days

    Good what if the cab don't have AC? What about the high temperature inside the cab during this season?

  • Geetanjali P.
    3 days

    Has to be sanitized after every ride .

  • Nirmal S.
    3 days

    Intelligent man

  • Vandana M.
    3 days

    😮😮😮😮😮

  • Nabam U.
    3 days

    👍👍👍

  • Pravi J.
    4 days

    Maynot be safe