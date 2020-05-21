Italian Priest Croons Malayalam Melody
Driver Adds Covid-19 Safety Checks In Cab
Satish S.10 hours
Very innovative. We have to find ways and means to live with Corona threat....
Anshul J.11 hours
Airlines company could not use this much of mind Appreciated
Usha R.a day
Nice idea... But sanitising is must after every passenger.... Ask every passenger to sanitize his hands before getting into the cab... Definitely passengers should follow some rules
Anil T.a day
वातानुकुलित ची व्यवस्था कशी केली आहे
Abinash P.2 days
shata
Aparna V.2 days
How will it be sanitized after and before each passenger....since it is plastic surface.
Biplab D.2 days
Beautiful idea.
Nusrat K.2 days
May we soon find some vaccine coz imagine how suffocating this kind of journey be 🥴
R P.2 days
Wdf is corona cab..? Dont u have a better name..??Never degrade others livelihood..!
Suman V.2 days
Brilliant
Aisha A.2 days
Awesome
Rashmi K.2 days
This is jugad. 👌
Dixit R.3 days
A koi g g v ft Kh
Shirly J.3 days
Good sanitize after every ride
Libby F.3 days
Good what if the cab don't have AC? What about the high temperature inside the cab during this season?
Geetanjali P.3 days
Has to be sanitized after every ride .
Nirmal S.3 days
Intelligent man
Vandana M.3 days
😮😮😮😮😮
Nabam U.3 days
👍👍👍
Pravi J.4 days
Maynot be safe