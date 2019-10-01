Drought-Hit Maharashtra

The children of Mukundwadi village in Maharashtra are losing their childhood in search of water. 💧
Utpal R.10/18/2019 03:42
So save our environment and water which available in North East ,
Datta K.10/17/2019 16:46
Really painful situation.
Nitin T.10/16/2019 04:55
Please Rukash toda karu naka Rushanahit tar pani kuthe sathun rahanar panyachi kimat jana pani wayphal ghalau naka
Swathy B.10/15/2019 17:46
I knew how painful it is.... 😢
Rupali S.10/15/2019 14:42
Very sad
Rupali M.10/15/2019 09:57
Why cant the flooded water be tunnled towards the drought affected areas...???🤔
Saleemq Q.10/11/2019 18:13
Nice
Rakesh A.10/11/2019 03:59
Hamare desh mein sab kuch accha hai Narendra Damodar modi said
Mahesh R.10/08/2019 09:35
Government BJP ka hai
Arman K.10/07/2019 20:58
Hindu muslims laga raktha hai Chokidari kartha hai village me Salo ki nazar nahie jati Gariev ko koy nahie dektha hai ihate politation & politec
Arman K.10/07/2019 20:52
Sala koy bhe sarkar aiya sab B.... chutya hai
Koteshwaran M.10/06/2019 17:13
Whe to proses 🙏
Amit K.10/06/2019 02:16
This is not any one mistake, this is our mistake and this is present of that village and this will become our future....😓
Lavesh K.10/05/2019 13:48
And what about bihar
Hemanta R.10/05/2019 11:17
Very dangerous so sad
Anthony J.10/05/2019 06:24
Is Gaon Mein Pani Ki Suvidha Hona chahie ismein main Vishnu karta hun
Tapesh T.10/05/2019 00:41
Sorry that we spoiled your childhood
Amit P.10/04/2019 12:46
Government were are you
Shiraz P.10/03/2019 11:11
If India can reach moon and find traces of water,why can't we give drinking water free to all our citizens.What is the roll of politicians and why no unity among people to fight for their basic rights.
