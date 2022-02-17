back

Drunk man tests Haryana police efficiency

People usually drunk-dial their exes... but this man dialled the police.👀

17/02/2022 12:05 PM
  • 171.9K
  • 125

73 comments

  • Shaghar C.
    a day

    Democratic people using the power of democracy!

  • Sudhir K.
    3 days

    Kasuta

  • Bauken K.
    4 days

    Appoint him public officer,😜😜😜

  • Muhammad A.
    4 days

    Es ko kehte hain aa bail mujhe maar.

  • Mohammad A.
    4 days

    This man was just fearing to walk alone in the midnight. He was too sober to admit that.

  • Kamza M.
    4 days

    😂

  • Asif A.
    5 days

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Sanghita B.
    5 days

    🤣

  • Sandip K.
    5 days

    Bhai ne sehi dimag istmal kiya👌🏽

  • Amir A.
    5 days

    Asif ZR

  • Manish J.
    6 days

    Cool Indian auditor.....just checking if the police shows up......lol..... 😀😀😀

  • Jithin J.
    6 days

    😂😂

  • ThangDoulen D.
    6 days

    I need this Beer 🤣

  • Lalthansanga H.
    6 days

    hna an thawk tha nge tha lo fiah nan😂

  • Sanjay K.
    6 days

    Well, he is satisfied now, that’s wonderful. A wise man once saind, He who is not satisfied with little is satisfied with nothing.

  • Rashid H.
    6 days

    bhai Naresh ka nam tag karo usko

  • Gaikhangngam M.
    6 days

    Good job 😀

  • Shine A.
    6 days

    Poor guy please dont charge him

  • Sam J.
    7 days

    It’s funny in a way but definitely risky with Haryana police .

  • Nabam K.
    7 days

    He could have seen un happenings and could have called the cops.. but by the time they ve reached his memories could have been formatted due to biological reasons. Who knows.

