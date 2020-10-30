back
Durga Puja Celebrations Turn Violent in Bihar
Police wielded lathis and allegedly opened fire on Durga Puja devotees in Munger, Bihar. The death of a young man led to outcry against the Nitish Kumar government amidst state elections.
30/10/2020 6:57 AM
59 comments
Rassel M.5 days
The people should understand and respects its country law and curfew. During this pandamic curfew is more important than our own ego. Serve people first before serving God. God is aware of everything so try ur best not make an event that will upset others during certain pandamic.
Sumit S.6 days
It is the nonsense created by Election Commission of India. They were aware about festival. Still they are selecting this kind of date. Some time during Ramadan some time near Durga Puja. What home work they were doing before selecting date ?
Man I.6 days
bhaiya accha hua ye Bengal mai nahi balki bjp ruled state mai tha warna abhi tak aapka religion khatre mai a jata. 😏
Syeda H.6 days
UPand Bihar is in danger daily since bjp is thr
Ramiz S.7 days
It reminded me Jamia incident
Zeeshan S.7 days
Is BJP losing there?
Msa A.7 days
It's simple to rule India. Divide by chaste, religions and hyprocispy. Divide and rule.
Anupam M.31/10/2020 06:51
Rules are equal for everyone. Why there is crowd in the times of corona? Stupid people. Not policemen’s fault.
Karan P.31/10/2020 05:30
Bhakto ko ye anti Hindu nai dikhega
Maddy A.31/10/2020 04:55
I have no respect for our Indian police department..
Mark C.31/10/2020 04:47
Uncivilized 3rd world country
Jesus S.31/10/2020 03:01
10 Days More Days To Suffer For Bihar.
Noorvez A.30/10/2020 19:51
Why did the Police opened fire on devotees? Immersion was supposed to happen be Midnight but grace time of an hour or 2 is given by the administration & on who's permission the Police opened fire? The devotees were lathi charged if the situation was getting out of control water cannons could have been used... Tear Gas could have been used but opening fire on devotees is completely not acceptable.
Ariza K.30/10/2020 18:54
Moharram m y hua to bhakt bade khush the ab ye zulm dikh raha😁😁
Ajay K.30/10/2020 18:12
Please check your facts .. Lippi Singh and DM has been suspended pending investigations.. police could have handled the situation more professionally...police has been seen using forces on devotees...
Zee K.30/10/2020 17:13
It's revenge time for people of Bihar.. they will vote this fake vikas purush out!!!
Taseer N.30/10/2020 16:44
its all politics...u see tgis how they play with the emotions and gain vote....we need to be smart...or in long term we the people will suffer
Md. R.30/10/2020 16:28
it’s totally unacceptable,there is no justification of killing worshippers. someone wants to manipulate the situation and destroy harmony of local people
Gautam P.30/10/2020 16:24
Hindu khatre me hain 🤔🤔🤔🤔
GD S.30/10/2020 15:49
Hope they vote the right person