E7 - Medha Patkar's Original Hunger Strikes

"You should be ready to die to live." Medha Patkar just ended a nine-day hunger strike to fight for the rehabilitation of people displaced by the Sardar Sarovar dam. Her struggle has gone on more than 30 years. Here's a look back at her fight in 1993 when she was forcibly removed by police and force-fed in hospital during her hunger strike. Her efforts caused the World Bank to withdraw funding to the construction of the dam. #TBT

09/12/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 09/18/2019 2:40 PM

