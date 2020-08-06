Elderly Man In Hospital Tied By His Limbs

The Dichotomy In The Deaths Of Faizan And Floyd
Jayessh B.8 hours
People of the country should ensure these hospitals are permanently closed
Shabistan Q.12 hours
In hospitals pr toh case hona chahiye!
Kakkirala S.15 hours
Duniya madarch*d thi Madarch*d hai Madarch*d rahegi -carryminati
Suhaila A.15 hours
I don’t think it’s a true story
Sophia J.a day
What an inhumanity act.
MOhammed S.a day
Bjp ka area hai ye jaha ye kaant hua 😐 Rip humanity 💔
Ravan B.a day
India doesn't deserve to be on world map
Padma V.2 days
No respect no humanity
Sally F.3 days
Poor guy even at this old age he has suffers I don't know for how many more people they had done like this or maybe they are killing for some doctors money is everything but there are many good doctors who really care for the people and they don't bother about money God will bless this type of doctors
Dipika K.3 days
No humanity
Deepak K.3 days
Why can't you help instead of making video of the old Man because your near to him,if any nessery you should help the people that's call social service,not for making videos for publicity and its not humanity
Eliya P.3 days
डॉक्टरों को तो गोली मारना चाहिए
Sajad A.3 days
Digital India
Prabhu D.3 days
Yes we do tie hands and legs of irritable patient so that he will not fall from the cot and remove drip line URINE catheter. If patients' s side taking advantage of the situation, hospital must lodge complaint and sue them.
Sunil D.3 days
Failure government
Richa P.3 days
Plz don't do it karma will come back and hit you
Hari S.3 days
CM should come to help the Old man if he really a needy person.
Shahin K.3 days
First time to see all such brutality in Indian history during this PM rule. Desh kidhar ja raha hai. paisa jaan se keemti hai? Wo bhi ek bebus buzurg ki jaan se ??
Anil P.3 days
Good to hear that Hospital's license n registration is cancelled.
Priyanka S.3 days
No humanity found anywhere