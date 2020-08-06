back

Elderly Man In Hospital Tied By His Limbs

An inquiry is on to find out why this 80-year-old was tied to his bed. 😲

06/08/2020 10:57 AM
76 comments

  • Jayessh B.
    8 hours

    People of the country should ensure these hospitals are permanently closed

  • Shabistan Q.
    12 hours

    In hospitals pr toh case hona chahiye!

  • Kakkirala S.
    15 hours

    Duniya madarch*d thi Madarch*d hai Madarch*d rahegi -carryminati

  • Suhaila A.
    15 hours

    I don’t think it’s a true story

  • Sophia J.
    a day

    What an inhumanity act.

  • MOhammed S.
    a day

    Bjp ka area hai ye jaha ye kaant hua 😐 Rip humanity 💔

  • Ravan B.
    a day

    India doesn't deserve to be on world map

  • Padma V.
    2 days

    No respect no humanity

  • Sally F.
    3 days

    Poor guy even at this old age he has suffers I don't know for how many more people they had done like this or maybe they are killing for some doctors money is everything but there are many good doctors who really care for the people and they don't bother about money God will bless this type of doctors

  • Dipika K.
    3 days

    No humanity

  • Deepak K.
    3 days

    Why can't you help instead of making video of the old Man because your near to him,if any nessery you should help the people that's call social service,not for making videos for publicity and its not humanity

  • Eliya P.
    3 days

    डॉक्टरों को तो गोली मारना चाहिए

  • Sajad A.
    3 days

    Digital India

  • Prabhu D.
    3 days

    Yes we do tie hands and legs of irritable patient so that he will not fall from the cot and remove drip line URINE catheter. If patients' s side taking advantage of the situation, hospital must lodge complaint and sue them.

  • Sunil D.
    3 days

    Failure government

  • Richa P.
    3 days

    Plz don't do it karma will come back and hit you

  • Hari S.
    3 days

    CM should come to help the Old man if he really a needy person.

  • Shahin K.
    3 days

    First time to see all such brutality in Indian history during this PM rule. Desh kidhar ja raha hai. paisa jaan se keemti hai? Wo bhi ek bebus buzurg ki jaan se ??

  • Anil P.
    3 days

    Good to hear that Hospital's license n registration is cancelled.

  • Priyanka S.
    3 days

    No humanity found anywhere