Elephant Baby Regales Temple With Endearing Antics
What’s in a name (or a naming ceremony)? This li’l elephant had a field day at this unique temple event in Karnataka.
09/05/2020 5:27 AM
160 comments
Suman D.17 hours
🕉 Namah Shivaya Namaha 🕉☯️🙏🙏
Janhavi C.18 hours
Brut stop showing such content were animals are involved...This is utter nonsense....Let them free in wilds.....
Narendra N.2 days
Same people worried about elephant are having dog as pet
Narendra N.2 days
Soem people are worried about this video too
Kajal J.2 days
In love with her
Sunita S.2 days
Show love
Abhilash P.2 days
As a staunch Hindu, I want this practice to be stopped. This is slavery of magnificent creature. Elephants should be roaming free in jungles.
Rohit A.2 days
naam dekh
Radha M.3 days
🥺❤️❤️
John W.3 days
Seems like yall didn't ha w enough water
Sunitha N.3 days
Super. I really saw many times.
Debmalya C.3 days
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
S R.3 days
Looks like baby got free for first time and is overwhelmed to play. God knows what's in her future
Sucharita S.3 days
She likes Water 😘😘
Giusi F.3 days
They sooo doroble
Yashvardhan S.4 days
🌸
Parul S.4 days
Maybe he is just irritated and scared to see all those people.
Nadine T.4 days
name him "Slave Boy".. that's what he is. Stop your nonsense trying to pretend they are happy. Assholes!
Pranavf K.4 days
Kumar
T A.4 days
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5S9h20l_JuQ