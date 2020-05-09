back

Elephant Baby Regales Temple With Endearing Antics

What’s in a name (or a naming ceremony)? This li’l elephant had a field day at this unique temple event in Karnataka.

09/05/2020 5:27 AM
  • 291.8k
  • 283

160 comments

  • Suman D.
    17 hours

    🕉 Namah Shivaya Namaha 🕉☯️🙏🙏

  • Janhavi C.
    18 hours

    Brut stop showing such content were animals are involved...This is utter nonsense....Let them free in wilds.....

  • Narendra N.
    2 days

    Same people worried about elephant are having dog as pet

  • Narendra N.
    2 days

    Soem people are worried about this video too

  • Kajal J.
    2 days

    In love with her

  • Sunita S.
    2 days

    Show love

  • Abhilash P.
    2 days

    As a staunch Hindu, I want this practice to be stopped. This is slavery of magnificent creature. Elephants should be roaming free in jungles.

  • Rohit A.
    2 days

    naam dekh

  • Radha M.
    3 days

    🥺❤️❤️

  • John W.
    3 days

    Seems like yall didn't ha w enough water

  • Sunitha N.
    3 days

    Super. I really saw many times.

  • Debmalya C.
    3 days

    ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

  • S R.
    3 days

    Looks like baby got free for first time and is overwhelmed to play. God knows what's in her future

  • Sucharita S.
    3 days

    She likes Water 😘😘

  • Giusi F.
    3 days

    They sooo doroble

  • Yashvardhan S.
    4 days

    🌸

  • Parul S.
    4 days

    Maybe he is just irritated and scared to see all those people.

  • Nadine T.
    4 days

    name him "Slave Boy".. that's what he is. Stop your nonsense trying to pretend they are happy. Assholes!

  • Pranavf K.
    4 days

    Kumar

  • T A.
    4 days

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5S9h20l_JuQ

