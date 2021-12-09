back
Employee Fired Over Viral Zoom Call Speaks Up
One minute they were discussing holidays, the next they were fired. This is how a better.com staffer's world "crashed" due to that infamous Vishal Garg Zoom call.
09/12/2021 5:57 PM
- 206.8K
- 1.1K
- 125
110 comments
Daisy C.10 hours
CEO is one of those shady Ill. People have to realize companies don't care about employees only the bottom line meaning their money!! They don't care what time of the year it is or if your family is having a rough time. You messed with their money so you have to go!🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️
Arthur R.14 hours
Vishal Garg is con man for a long time and in this video he did what he is good at: conning people with no empathy https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vishal_Garg_(businessman)
Hoyt C.15 hours
The lawsuits that are about to gut this company are gonna be crazy.
Shahriar H.2 days
Muppet Vishal got sacked. Rest now enjoy ur Holiday season.
Deepak K.2 days
There is a clear attitude in that ceo the way he speaks has authority. Like the employees are his slaves . people must recognise such leaders or managers and switch jobs ASAP
Cherry H.3 days
He made this decision just after receiving 750 millions of funding for the company and it was just before the holiday season. Really a questionable move.
Naeem C.3 days
Such ceo's should be slapped in office and dragged on the roads
Harsh J.3 days
I am Indian and its really hurting to watch this video, he was fired 900 employees, just because of his decision 900 employees family suffered.. shame on you Vishal Garg..
Ramanathan K.3 days
Vishal Garg has a punchable face!
Ahmed J.3 days
Kick all Indian CEO's from America's top organizations. They're only good at ruining things, in just few days better.com went worst.com due to this incapable person.
Syed A.3 days
This is a common Trend in corporates. Telling employees to leave, showing no empathy. I guess this is a part of the CTC.
Purabi P.3 days
That's what corporates stand for. People are still delusional. They only think of profit not people.
Satya B.4 days
... Hey MPA righs a Bell 🧐
সিঞ্চন স.4 days
This kinda bad ass boss should be banned from doing business. Nonsense and so disturbing
Bhavin R.4 days
Who the f*CK will show empathy to dishonest people ? Clocking 8 hours and working for 2 ? These employees are the reason management does not allow WFH. You don't deserve empathy if you're dishonest with your Organisation. If you don't like your job, leave. Don't create a drama, we all have choices and a lot more opportunities. Work somewhere you like and would be honest and loyal. There's no thing like Free money, no need for any empathy !
Francesco M.4 days
🤮
Rasel R.4 days
Douche bag
Asad Y.4 days
That's why there should be unions to stop these types of actions. The people that accept these actions as normal are part of the problem.
V.s.chandra S.4 days
But are you paying for that company if not close your but
Shamik C.4 days
This ceo sucks .... The whole company should resign and teach him a lesson for life