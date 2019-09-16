back
Employment Minister’s Unemployment Remark Sparks Stir
“Jobs plenty, but quality candidates in short supply.” India’s employment minister doesn’t think there is an unemployment crisis in the country. 😐
09/16/2019 12:49 PMupdated: 09/16/2019 12:49 PM
Anilkumar B.10/12/2019 04:17
Brut do your research properly come to Hyderabad I will show you. How many north east west people are working in IT. Shameless media. Do your research first and then post. Do not go by the drug addicted people speeches.
Aditya S.10/11/2019 15:46
😌👁️👁️
Om P.10/11/2019 13:47
कोढ़ी
Kamran A.10/11/2019 04:53
What quality students you want sir, if u need such an extra ordinary students with qualifications First raise the standards of qualifications and curb the increasing fees of the institutions...i want to know on what grounds u r comparing the qualification amd quality students.
Kalam K.10/10/2019 18:35
iska sakal nahi pasand hai mujhe abhi koch din pahle bole hai neta ji ki desh ke naojawan nokri ke kabil nahi
Lalit K.10/10/2019 18:01
Bcz most of the engineering colleges of North India are run by politicians and business man. So you are directly responsible.
Vinay V.10/10/2019 10:32
What he said is completely true but govt needs to focus on manufacturing sector which has huge potential to generate employment
Aashish V.10/10/2019 05:20
Is there only automobile sector who is producing jobs in india
Aashish V.10/10/2019 05:17
True we all can see how the graduation was done in previous years
Vivek A.10/10/2019 04:03
Salute him for speaking the truth... Educational quality to be uplifted...
Jasabanta S.10/09/2019 18:50
Sir if it is so than will we assume that there is a Scarcity in qulaity education and quality teachers. And also one of the corrupted Dept education dept.
Waseem S.10/09/2019 14:07
What about Indias quality education and what worst politicians qualification .
Nissar S.10/09/2019 13:58
Before pointing finger to people first see your Minster n politician how much they r qualified for there post.
Satyajeet O.10/09/2019 12:10
Even I don't think there is unemployment, why brut is becoming Anti-national.
Sreehari G.10/09/2019 08:01
Even ministers not qualified yet they became ministers.
Dinesh C.10/08/2019 08:50
Sad but True...90% of engineering students are not employable immediately after college they need to get some kind of professional training
Gilbert R.10/07/2019 22:19
This is why may be Modi ji and srimrati got a high degree🤣🤣🤣
Satyadeep B.10/07/2019 16:34
Naukri.com
Abhishek V.10/07/2019 15:06
dekhle bhai.. Ab bta inhe choose kre yaa ni..
Manzoor A.10/07/2019 11:58
Like we have qualified politicians.