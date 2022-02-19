back

Engineer to tea-seller: B.Tech Chai

These guys left their engineering jobs to sell tea on a pushcart.🫖

19/02/2022 4:27 PM
  • 25.6K
  • 20

16 comments

  • Trinadh A.
    2 days

    Yeah Mee too thinking the same with my friend from last 3 years couldn't dare I'm stuck in software job. We thought tea selling point is better than software job now a days

  • Ansar K.
    2 days

    Great 👍

  • Safi U.
    3 days

    Jis country ki pm k profession yhi rha hu past ma tu us k janta be yhi krna ha 😂🤣

  • Dipti G.
    4 days

    Jai hind.🙏

  • Robin S.
    5 days

    macha want to no more about the franchaice

  • Brut India
    5 days

    This man quit his MBA too to start a chai stall..to a restaurant, take a look at his journey here:

  • Leena S.
    5 days

    Some Indians can't fathom the thought of doing something different for their livelihood. They would rather stay hungry than burn their ego doing something that would fill their pockets and feed a family. Dare to be different . Don't let your education alone define your identity.

  • AV P.
    5 days

    Thanks for Sharing

  • LR C.
    6 days

    Thank you for sharing,this ,it shows how the community at the ground level lives together,and that hard work and belief in oneself is the way forward

  • Lalhmuliana P.
    6 days

    Ka ngaisang hle mai...

  • Biswa B.
    6 days

    I'm a proud M. Com meat seller...education has nothing to do with passion...

  • Aseem M.
    6 days

    Something tells me this is not gonna work.... Ps you have to be a lil racist to understand

  • Amardeep K.
    6 days

    It's shameful that our country not provided such educated people a good job

  • Arjun N.
    6 days

    First MBA Chai wala, now B.tech Chai. Waiting for CA chai, Bsc Chai, MBBS chai

  • Ajeet D.
    6 days

    God bless you with progress and happiness in your family

  • Chitra K.
    6 days

    Here he proved that education is not enough now a days..you must have something different talent to do something for big achievement...you need a spirit..

