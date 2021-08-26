Engineering Seats In India Drop To 10-Year Low
62 comments
Zafar K.2 days
Schools lack agriculture science 😂😂😂.an agricultural country we are
Arindam K.3 days
Couldn't have been more proud and happy by stumbling upon this infographic. If what's being told and said is even fractionally true, as a nation we're already in the right direction. Enough of these mindless "engineers" being manufactured out of the thousands of equally crass and classless technical institutes mushrooming in the country. Producing such low quality engineers was in itself a blotch to the profession and questioned the integrity of the country in mass manufacturing low quality engineers which are akin to the quality we tend to associate with cheap Chinese products. If we gotta export this service and profession we better be positioned in exporting the best quality that money can possibly buy. Let's be synonymous with German quality and Japanese precision in our craft of producing the best quality tech graduates from the country.
Ankesh K.3 days
Courses are apt and just, it is demand which is just not there, in country of jugaad why do you need engineers, everyone is an engineer here without even having an engineering degree, India still functions in basic needs rest call for safe engineering solutions is just not there and a huge attitude problem in most businesses running here who are narrow sighted, most of engineers in India are working on foreign projects and the numbers are huge but you still don't need crores of them like India is producing, in a 35 career span we are producing 35x15.5 =5.4 crore engineers... Most of people end up in management courses finally, rest end up in other jobs... Indian population is so huge that to create so many jobs is neither possible nor sustainable only enterprenurial culture like Germany can help rest.. is population control which will automatically happen in next decades as cost are rising and cultural shifts...
Shrimanta R.3 days
Engineering karne ke baad unemployed rehna pare yaa starting remuneration ₹5k se suru karna pare post 2014 toh kyu kare engineering
Ritesh K.3 days
ENGINEER QUALIFIED VOTERS ELECTING 8 TH FAIL CANDIDATE then it should loose its charm
Nolin C.4 days
And Modi has to be in every video or photo. The man who can make cooking gas from sewers, O2 from windmills and responsible for many other discoveries.
Mushtaq J.4 days
Same problem for all Engineer students in Subcontinent
Tanu G.4 days
The same will happen With Commerce students too very soon! Don't think of getting employed somewhere. Learn some good skills be your own boss.
Blatius T.4 days
Padhai kitna karo us se matlab nahi hai desh ka guru to Modi ji hae wo sabko padha sakte hae kyu ki uska deegree ka certificate hum log diye hae.
Amal J.4 days
Awww ..... Fourier Transform is feeling lonely
Wangchen P.4 days
Jyada tar institutions sirf grades pe dhyaan dete hai instead of quality and type of work experience in particular subjects
Wangchen P.4 days
B.tech karke BA ya Bba k under kam karna parta hai toh kyu engineering karein? Isse acha toh B.Com ya BA easily karke Btech Mtech ka boss bana logical hain
Somnath S.4 days
I live in West Bengal here no need of engineering degree because to get job in chop industry just only need to know how make chop that's all
Hilario D.4 days
Whatever we learnt earlier has been dumped up and now they are thinking of new things. They could have changed this long back it would not lead to unemployment.
Imran B.4 days
Mostly Engg Colleges are Average ...Ye to hona hi tha we don't have World class education .😏.only few institutes have
Ajith K.4 days
Good riddance
Rahul S.5 days
you are right, but most of them don't waste money by choice, many students enrolled in lower level engineering colleges to get engineering in the hope of heard packages of their family members (my son is placed in .... With 10 LPA, ) but on the ground when they get to know I came to wrong place they were left with no option to go for odd Jobs Atleast to recover cost which had already been wasted, and do something good This entire system is crook First AICTE approve many college even with low infra, facility, etc. Then some states remove the prestigious admission tests (so that some private university & Colleges can take admission of a student with 45% marks), and now they also allow bio, economy, agriculture students to enroll for B.Tech. Now what next .... They are now spending money on improving faculties knowledge by providing 2-10 days FDP (Jaha aao Khao and Jao) most of them want money and few photos of event to get noticed. Engineering in india won't get his earlier respect until and unless AICTE take Strict measures
Salini C.5 days
That’s exactly what happens when you decide to give admission who all who can even sit for an exam. Quality matters Bro!
James S.5 days
Engineering is an evergreen profession. Our world is shaped by the engineers. Engineers and doctors are the pillars of modern civilization.
Shailesh P.5 days
Finally Indians are the right thing. “Engineering nahi karega India, tabhi toh aage badega India” should be the slogan 🤣