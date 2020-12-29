back
Even 2020 Didn't Hurt Brand Modi
2020 brought crisis after crisis for the Modi government. Yet, the prime minister's popularity ratings soared. Here are a couple of reasons why 📈
29/12/2020 5:29 PMupdated: 29/12/2020 5:30 PM
- 62.2K
- 516
- 125
111 comments
Abhishek S.38 minutes
Did you just say, MANY OTHER ACTORS😂😂😂😂😬.. next level typo this is
Nithin R.40 minutes
BRUT - How much did you sell your Ethics for?
Madhusudanrao B.an hour
North india kamalhasan,great natural actor !!!!
Gaurav M.an hour
I have been around people who support Modi but doesn't necessarily like him. For them, he is sort of a necessary evil which is given room in the country because "if not Modi, then who". As disturbing this is, I understand that. Pappu is pappu.....kejriwal is sort of like a lite version of Modi (changing alliances on the fly). Most educated ones who can actually help India move forward are either pushed in the background or they are not interested in leading the nation like a politician would. And why would they? Unless you're willing to hurt or murder, you can't be a politician No one wants this kid of shit. Modi is boon for corporates, but for the working class, he is a bane. And let's face it, no party ever gave a shit about middle class. Why would this one?
Sarvesh P.2 hours
Yes economy has reached new heights Poverty has vanished Demonetisation was ultimate success CAA NRC has brought peace Farm Laws made Farmers Trillion India has so much money that new parliament building is going to be construed Unemployment has reached to almost zero level India ranking in World Human Index has came up 17 points to number 1 GST has helped and has resulted in higher revenue generation to centre and States Corruption is totally vanished Brut India Channel show this facts also you missed this data
Harshavardhan B.2 hours
British came to India and looted India and divided India, with the same logic we should discuss how we can divide england into four pieces. Instead of that some India british slaves always damaging India's image.
Satinder S.3 hours
Seems like godi media.
Dinesh Y.4 hours
From the list key factor everyone would mutually agree is because of weak opposition... That's y still have the badge PM
Rajasekaran N.4 hours
Congrats Brut ! For the first time, u guys have told the truth very objectively about Modiji. Modiji will go down in history as the best PM India ever had. A visionary, who is in a mission mode to deliver good governance.
Irshad S.4 hours
From which sources u got this soaring data ... did u receive cow dung funding or what
Nitesh A.5 hours
Khaja M.6 hours
Did u ask the poor man ? Rickshaw puller ? Slum dweller ? Who did u ask
Avinash B.6 hours
Expected to hurt bruh ?😂
Kshithin A.6 hours
Stop this modi shit 😂😂 he don't know what he is doing. Modi media lies all the time.. Shame on you. Why are you spreading fake news est
Kalyan M.6 hours
Right now no name with or without fame is even closer to our PM.. that's the only reason he is unparallal...
Rubel H.7 hours
Modi top 10 terrorist...in the world
M A.7 hours
Hindus ki wajha see virus tezi se phel raha hai
Jas S.7 hours
Godi Media lies
Jatinder S.7 hours
Most hated person in Punjab atm