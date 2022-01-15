back
Everything You Need To Know About Medical Abortion In India
Medical abortion is legal in India. But how does one avail it? What are the side-effects? Dr. Divya Vora tells Brut.
15/01/2022 6:57 AM
7 comments
Alexander R.5 days
No matter how the abortion is carried out it is child and human sacrifice and is satanic
Harpreet K.16/01/2022 11:07
Thanks for the information
Ruckmani A.16/01/2022 08:19
And why would you say the names of the tablets in such a public forum then??
Sidney S.15/01/2022 21:23
With the number of people in India it should be fully legalized. FfS control your population. The same message goes to the People's Republic of West Taiwan (PRC)
Hola J.15/01/2022 19:47
Mujahid H.15/01/2022 11:49
living relation is legal in india. gay marriage is legal in india. lesbian marriage is legal in india. Animals like tigers monkey cow are superior to humans its a law in india. u cant slap ur wife she put FIR against Husband its a law in india. all law are suitable exceptable to kill and abuses Muslims have no Law in india.
Brut India15/01/2022 10:55
The amended abortion law has allowed termination of pregnancy up to 24 weeks. More about it here: https://www.indiaspend.com/gendercheck/amended-abortion-law-still-gives-doctors-not-women-the-final-say-744747