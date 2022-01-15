back

Everything You Need To Know About Medical Abortion In India

Medical abortion is legal in India. But how does one avail it? What are the side-effects? Dr. Divya Vora tells Brut.

15/01/2022 6:57 AM
  • 76.6K
  • 8

7 comments

  • Alexander R.
    5 days

    No matter how the abortion is carried out it is child and human sacrifice and is satanic

  • Harpreet K.
    16/01/2022 11:07

    Thanks for the information

  • Ruckmani A.
    16/01/2022 08:19

    And why would you say the names of the tablets in such a public forum then??

  • Sidney S.
    15/01/2022 21:23

    With the number of people in India it should be fully legalized. FfS control your population. The same message goes to the People's Republic of West Taiwan (PRC)

  • Hola J.
    15/01/2022 19:47

  • Mujahid H.
    15/01/2022 11:49

    living relation is legal in india. gay marriage is legal in india. lesbian marriage is legal in india. Animals like tigers monkey cow are superior to humans its a law in india. u cant slap ur wife she put FIR against Husband its a law in india. all law are suitable exceptable to kill and abuses Muslims have no Law in india.

  • Brut India
    15/01/2022 10:55

    The amended abortion law has allowed termination of pregnancy up to 24 weeks. More about it here: https://www.indiaspend.com/gendercheck/amended-abortion-law-still-gives-doctors-not-women-the-final-say-744747

