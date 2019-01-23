back
EVM Hacking: Ravi Shankar Prasad VS Kapil Sibal
Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Union Minister for Law and Justice & Information Technology, and Congress party leader Kapil Sibal traded zingers over accusations that the 2014 general election was tampered with. 💻😡
01/23/2019 1:26 AMupdated: 03/13/2019 4:52 PM
- 173.8k
- 6.3k
- 183
166 comments
Brijendra S.02/16/2019 19:57
देश के गद्दार मोदी
Sushil G.02/16/2019 15:43
Kapil sibbal tu sudhar Ja nhi to koi ulti khopadi ka tughe niptadega
Rajesh P.02/16/2019 14:52
Congress has no status
Jagbir S.02/16/2019 14:30
मोदी जी । 400 पाकिस्तानी सर दो 400 लोकसभा सीट लो जनता का ऑफर है।
Zala J.02/15/2019 01:33
chokidar ke ddale bhi chor he.
Nitin S.02/14/2019 16:33
Kapil Sibbal Murdabad
Svr S.02/14/2019 16:05
अति हो गई शूटआउट
Ganesh C.02/14/2019 04:08
Bastard Congress tum haroge.
Rohit K.02/13/2019 20:17
Is it realy an issue of survival of democracy? In fact it is issue of the survival of the looters/leeches.
Chandan K.02/13/2019 05:32
कोंग्रेसियो कोई नया मुद्दा खोजो क्योकि evm और रफेल पे कोई ध्यान नही दे रहा है। 😀😀😀
Prafulla K.02/13/2019 04:24
Congress chor ha
Akshay B.02/13/2019 03:39
Only Modi
M.r. M.02/12/2019 18:14
Why Bjp scared... With... “EVM” word... (“isme hi Tote ki Jaan he 😜”)
Nitesh V.02/12/2019 13:15
U do anything BJP'S Winning 2019
Ankit R.02/12/2019 11:25
Someone please let this know that in order to be hacked, any devices has to be connected to the Internet connection. Personal note: upar kahi gayi baat ko tab tak padhte rahe jab tak samajh na aa jaaye.
Pavan J.02/12/2019 09:29
Jai bjp
Mrutyunjay B.02/12/2019 05:40
When the open challenge was made by the election commission hack the EVM, where Shuja was that time?
Sanacham S.02/12/2019 04:05
Indian congress party black maney use Pakistan terrorists so that world no save with Indian people's??? Example black maney ban so that Pakistan poor country now why Indian congress party black money gone???
Sanacham S.02/12/2019 04:02
Congress party only terrorists make party use about 70 year old with Pakistan so that world no save Indian congress party terrorists master mind head office???
Arvindyogaraju A.02/12/2019 03:40
Voters rights to bring ballet papers...Let's. Transparent...That will hard copy evidence to both the candidates or party...?!👍👌..2019.. Ballet paper.. Congratulations.. People's voice.., this is our fundamental rights..?!👍👌