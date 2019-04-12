back
Ex-Chief Justice: Marital Rape No Crime Because… ‘Family Values’ 😳
The former chief justice of India, the country's top judge, believes that a man forcing his wife to have sex with him should not be prosecuted for rape.
04/12/2019 3:09 AMupdated: 04/12/2019 1:14 PM
257 comments
Sunil O.07/18/2019 12:12
Same To speak this
May A.05/08/2019 09:01
pdhe likhe log aaisi baate krte hai😒
Subhranil N.05/08/2019 08:08
Rape means sexual intercourse against your consent...on the other hand marriage means consensual relationship...then how can it be rape there is a presumption of consent in a marriage...if you have to criminalize it then you have to bring sexual harassment in a marriage which is not possible...if a man forces his wife harms her mentally physically sexually then there is IPC 498 which deals with cruelty
Avnit S.05/07/2019 19:11
He is right
Anuj S.05/07/2019 17:12
Chief justice said very correct
Randeep S.05/07/2019 16:42
Every time i hear a statement like this My pride as an indian takes a dip. Ex CJI compares Women oppression against family values. If someone has raped What kind of values are left to talk about? Marital rape is the time when the seed of being the dominant gender is sown.this is the time when men start to believe the feminine gender is meant to be exploited. Rape is a rape. Be it wife,daughter,sister. If marital rape is not an offence i dont know what is. Not regarding marital rape as a rape is just triggering every other misdeed to women !
Mampi B.05/07/2019 09:13
Absolutely ridiculous😠😠
Aswani S.05/07/2019 04:50
He is correct.
Sakshi C.05/07/2019 04:40
You know it's an offence when the term itself says "rape". It will be hard to decide whether it was rape or not but that doesn't mean marital rapes doesn't exist. A lot of children have witnessed the suffering of their mothers unknowingly. It is a trauma for the kids too.
Lalit K.05/06/2019 10:55
What the hell? Retarded caveman.
Devansh S.05/06/2019 10:02
What the fuck is wrong with women? In few days i think sex is going to be ban unless wonen wants it.
Tuneer B.05/06/2019 06:36
Well abolishing the sati system caused "anarchy" at that time, but we did recover didn't we. Look around you, we already live in a systematic chaos, it won't hurt to introduce a bit more "anarchy", especially if it would change the power dynamics in rural families.
Deepshikha05/06/2019 03:43
Why always these men have to decide things when he don’t even know what marital rape is!?!!!!?!!
Kiran P.05/05/2019 16:49
Thank God he's retired 🥵
Shruthi S.05/05/2019 16:14
It's called 'marital rape'. There is 'Rape' in the term itself. How much common sense should you lack to understand that it all boils down to the consent of the individual, no matter who the **** you are, and how you are related to the other individual!??
Smriti R.05/05/2019 13:22
😒
Hamza P.05/05/2019 08:59
What type of disgusting sick human are you?
Alpesh R.05/05/2019 05:33
watch it
Rajesh S.05/05/2019 04:19
Most of marital rape victims are those , who are eating outside fruits !! Or underage , Unlikely match
Rajesh S.05/05/2019 04:17
Borrowed Ideas 😂😂 Judge is lit