back

Ex-Naval Officer Assaulted For Sharing Uddhav Cartoon

Retired naval officer Madan Sharma was assaulted outside his Mumbai residence for allegedly forwarding an Uddhav Thackeray cartoon on WhatsApp.

09/14/2020 3:35 PMupdated: 09/14/2020 3:41 PM
  • 267.3k
  • 368

And even more

  1. 4:01

    Holocaust Survivor's Memories

  2. 3:33

    Biden and Trump describe a dystopian future... if they don't win

  3. 5:07

    Stephen Miller's influence on Trump policy

  4. 4:14

    Donald Trump vs. science

  5. 6:13

    Kanye for president?

  6. 2:35

    ND city council member's powerful message on pride flag

337 comments

  • Dave T.
    9 hours

    Indian=Dogs

  • Sandip K.
    10 hours

    Worried

  • Ramiz R.
    14 hours

    Don't show sympathy to this traitor ex naval officer he just said in media with another interview to see news that he will be supporting now RSS & BJP

  • John J.
    15 hours

    The maharashtra govt is to guide and gave punishment to those who forwarding the cartoon its really a shameful character happen to the govt our centre govt must takeup the case this kind of budo govt and those gunda policemen in our country because of gundawala our country is become dump and deft country.we should respect our senior citizen.

  • Anil M.
    15 hours

    Goons beating ex navy officer so bad then how about rhea chakraborty father who too served in the army at a higher level what respect did the nation gave him so much doglapanthi... 11 days and we did 1million covid cases- pathetic.

  • Divendu D.
    15 hours

    Shame on shiv Sena....ye sirf ghunde h...aur Kuch nhi

  • Dechen D.
    16 hours

    cc

  • Abhi J.
    17 hours

    Mumbai is it self shit city.

  • Abhi J.
    17 hours

    1. अच्छी-खासी 370 हट गई थी. कांग्रेस को कीड़ा काटा. 370 पर बहस की मांग की. परिणाम:- pok से लेकर चीन तक नेहरू जीे के कच्चे चिट्ठे खुल गए. 70 वर्षो से बनाया गया नेहरू जी का आभामंडल जनता के समक्ष खत्म हो गया. नेहरू देश के दिल से उतर गए. 2. अच्छा-खासा रफेल सौदा हो गया था. कांग्रेस को कीड़ा काटा. बहस की मांग की. परिणाम:- राजीव गांधी जी के भ्र्ष्टाचार के कच्चे चिट्ठे खुल गए. 30 वर्षो से बनाई गई "मिस्टर क्लीन" छवि जनता के समक्ष धूमिल हो गई. राजीव गांधी देश के दिल से उतर गए. 3. कोरोना असफलता, पालघर लिंचिंग, सुशांत मामले जैसे मुद्दों के बाद भी शिवसेना, उद्धव ठाकरे की छवि जैसे-तैसे बची हुई थी. संजय राउत को कीड़ा काटा. कंगना को गाली दे दी. परिणाम:- उद्धव ठाकरे, शिवसेना के कच्चे चिट्ठे खुल गए. वर्षो से बनी "हिंदुत्व" छवि हिन्दुओ के समक्ष धूमिल हो गई. शिवसेना की "दबंगई छवि" सड़कछाप गुंडागर्दी, महिला विरोधी पार्टी में बदल गई. "ठाकरे नाम" का आभामंडल जनता के दिल से उतर गया. 4. पालघर चुप्पी, रामजन्मभूमि चुप्पी, सुशांत चुप्पी, कंगना अपमान चुप्पी के बाबजूद बच्चन परिवार की लँगोट जैसे-तैसे बची हुई थी. जया को कीड़ा काटा. बयान दे दिया. परिणाम:- अमिताभ बच्चन जिन पर कोई उंगली भी नही उठा सकता था, उनके कच्चे चिट्ठे खुल रहे हैं. जया-अमिताभ के पाखण्ड के पर्दे उठ रहे है. 50 वर्षो से बना अमिताभ का आभामंडल जनता के समक्ष खत्म हो रहा है. बच्चन फैमिली जनता के दिल से उतर गई. विगत 70 वर्षों से जनता को भेड़ की तरह हांकने वाले ये "बड़े नाम" कदाचित भूल गये कि "ये नया भारत है, ये 2020 का भारत है".. जो यदि प्यार लुटाकर आपको अर्श तक पहुंचा सकता है. तो भरोसा टूटने पर आपको फर्श पर गिरा भी सकता है. छल की बुनियाद पर बनी, झूठी शानो-शौकत की इमारतें कितनी ही मजबूत क्यों न हो.. एक दिन गिरती अवश्य है.. ये नियति का "लोकतंत्र" है..

  • Rahul B.
    17 hours

    Sad it happened to retired ex-Navy electrician.

  • Sanya S.
    19 hours

    U FUCKING ASSHOLE ShivSena people and u bloody so called Thakrey, destroying ur father's name. Ridiculous!!.. 😡🤬

  • Simmu S.
    19 hours

    This is done to divert the attention from the CBI investigation which is going to topple their govt as many politicians might be exposed

  • Nisarga R.
    20 hours

    who and all supports this kind of behavior, u should be ashamed. I agree if someone do some thing offending works against anyone be it a normal person or an official, there mush be a law against it right then follow that instead of acting like a mad animals..😡😡😡😡 Actually animals are even far better I feel really bad this happened to a senior citizen

  • Chandra S.
    20 hours

    It's the love of feku effect.

  • Bhushan S.
    a day

    Bahut kam Mara... Well done Shivsena

  • Janak R.
    a day

    कांग्रेस ने जैसे अपना बजूद खत्म किया बैसे ही यह शिव सेना का नामोनिशान मिटा देगी।

  • Rushikesh R.
    a day

    Shame those people who fight commen person

  • Manish K.
    a day

    Andher nagri chaupat raja

  • Balaram T.
    a day

    Shiv Sena you guys fucker madarchot harmi kutey ha saab

  • Tuhin D.
    a day

    All govts same

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.