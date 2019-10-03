External Affairs Minister On Humiliation By The West

British looted $45 trillion from India: Jaishankar. 💸
356 comments
Rupal U.10/23/2019 02:34
Why blame only British? Mughals had also done the same.
Dx N.10/20/2019 11:45
Dur biritish looted cong looted,how long you cheat Indian people distract their mind..bohot hogya dhoka diya Cong ki golti dikake .Indian constitution should not empower political leaders ..worst situation ever after independent
Chackochan M.10/17/2019 23:27
Don't talk about ALEXANDER'S INVASION..IN 21 ST CENTURY...
Aleem M.10/13/2019 12:35
Wow...45 trillions..,u know y this happens..cause too many traitors in INDIA n until today there’s too many traitors in INDIA...MODI is one of them
Rakesh K.10/13/2019 11:20
If you look out the history of 200 years rule of British,anytime the population of British was not more one lakh......it was our mistake to be get looted
Syed J.10/13/2019 07:23
What is the cost..for...The British..change the indians as humans from animals..?
Kalyan D.10/13/2019 04:08
India should launch a war against bloody British.
Sundeep K.10/12/2019 20:06
Simple n straight words..
Konrad R.10/12/2019 10:50
our own Indians continue to loot the country & escape with the help of the government . Very soon our country will be sold & renamed as 'Reliancestan or Jiostan'
Rafi A.10/11/2019 10:21
And it is Modi's titn. Right Modi Pillu?
Khem P.10/11/2019 07:18
It is still happening today. The world's nations are blind. The UN is a dummy organization doing nothing. I just watched RT channel and it was mentioned that 350 billion dollars reserves belonging to Gaddafis Libya govt were blocked in US banks. The nation is starving. The West plunder 3rd world countries non stop. Iraq's oil was stolen and Afghanistan was robbed of its wealth.
Mohan S.10/11/2019 02:27
Not only 2 century sir . Many Indians been humiliated since more than 50 century
Omer K.10/10/2019 20:52
listen to him please.
Hasnain M.10/10/2019 20:03
Like you took trillions out of kashmir resources water food gold blue sapphire sand more minerals and killed millions since 3 centuries
Rakesh K.10/10/2019 18:04
Politicians nee kitna loota ye bata
Rizwan R.10/10/2019 17:48
The india he have today is run by RSS goons, 8 million people under 2 months long curfew. Freedom struggle in few states, Worst performaning economy in BRICS only yesterday slipped 10 points in ranking and list goes on.
Swamy U.10/10/2019 15:48
S ,Britishers looted Indian heritage now they ready to give motivation speeches, Mr Jayashanker is rt persons and Gentlemen
Richard D.10/10/2019 12:31
Most countries have had a horrible past of loot and plunder but they have moved on. We only need excuses to hide our inefficiencies.
Richard D.10/10/2019 12:30
For that matter Germany looted many countries during WW2. They also killed millions.
Nagarajan A.10/10/2019 08:43
Sir you Missed one Word that is Christian you should haVe told the gathering that Church and the Christians Looted Bharat