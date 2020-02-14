Fresh Visuals Of Police Assault In Jamia Library
Faiz Ahmad Faiz: The Voice Of Revolution
Tejpal R.17 hours
Hum toh Premchand, Kabir, Sant Tukaram, Bacchan sahab, k deewane h
Dipyaman D.a day
Can anybody enlighten me about his views on Muktijuddho , The Bangladesh Liberation War .
Punit M.2 days
This poem is written only for Islamic revolution not for secularism...The man who left india to become citizen of Pakistan a Islamic country, how can he be a secular and marxist ???...Only educated idiots who don't understand the hidden agenda of these kind of poems support the poem....Where is secularism in Islamic countries ???...Dont make hindus fool.
Shubhankur C.2 days
India had better poets than him.. however they love Pakistan.
Che S.2 days
A true communist would never choose a extreme religious country over a secular one ......in the video it's clearly stated "Disillusioned by the Pakistani army for failing to wrest kashmir from India"...and speaking about tyranny...that's irony...but really loved his poem though...LAL SALAAM!!!
Tamal B.3 days
Long live comrade, Faiz. You're more relevant posthumously than when you were alive. A revolutionary greeting to you! Red salute! .
Omer N.3 days
Hunar tha yee jisay Sab pyar kartay Hain or kartay rahain gae 💯
Aqsa G.3 days
Sochtay hayn Faiz Sahab kay naam per itna hungama, woh bhi ek nazm per..werna sara Nuskha haye wafa samajh aa gya tou kia houga. Usko bhi choriye, inko Jalib ki samajh aa gayi "Habib Jalib" ki tab tou hungama hou Zaid mian.
Raver A.3 days
fudu page h tumara ... congress vaale lode ... ab tum logo se paisa ni loota jaa ra to jal ri h tumari
Uday V.3 days
Wow using the words of a Pakistani and these people love India..
Somendra P.3 days
चुटिया
Sammi M.3 days
In India some fundamentalists celebrating his birthday. what a shame for us. that they live in India but support Pakistani and try to convert India into Pakistan.
Subham M.3 days
Dude , does this Admin Only sucks Peaceful religions dick , and not the dick from where this Admin Belong from ?
Aashish P.3 days
Unfortunately the great soul couldn't raise anything in Pakistan but did the lot for uneducated protesters here in India.
Ahsan A.3 days
brut is a master of facts digging.
Shivashish G.3 days
Wonder on the obsession of sections of people with Urdu poets , whereas our great Hindi sahityakar haven't got their due recognition ...
Pravin R.3 days
THIS FATWA WAS SUNG BY MUSLIMS AGAINST DEMOCRATIC INDIAN GOVERNMENT
Pravin R.3 days
BEWARE OF THIS BAKWAAS
Pankaj S.3 days
Watch 2: 10 part and then think about it🤦♂️
Pravin R.3 days
IT'S SATANIC VERSES NOT SHAAYARI