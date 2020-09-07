Fallen Soldier Santosh Babu's Parents Speak Up

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
Dolly R.07/09/2020 14:35
So very sorry for your loss my deepest sympathy to you and your family God give your give him Rip
Krishna R.07/05/2020 09:07
God bless 🙏😇😇
Ravi F.06/27/2020 08:52
https://youtu.be/VCejKppUxLw
Birendra R.06/26/2020 18:59
Salut to you mother..
Swetha Y.06/21/2020 04:44
My deep condolences to the family.. Great mother
Prem V.06/21/2020 02:51
🙏🙏
Ravikiran N.06/20/2020 14:29
I really hope that justice should be served to these brave souls who gave there life to protect us and many undeserving politicians of the country
Shafique A.06/20/2020 14:07
China killed you like rats ..... same Kashmiri mothers weep fro their children when you slaughter them since decades .
Rupali D.06/20/2020 10:35
Each Indian Is Proud of Your Son and Your Family !! Salute to You and Col. Santosh Sir🙏🙏 Jai Hind ✍️✍️ Your family is Great family sir🙏
Nergish P.06/20/2020 08:39
Condolences to the fly. So proud
Muqeem R.06/20/2020 06:12
My deepest condolences to his Family. May his soul rest in peace!
Irfan S.06/20/2020 06:03
You shouldn’t be proud but upset on modi’s failed government and its decisions. Young soldiers died across the country because of him. He was the mastermind behind pulwama attack and had their own jawaan killed. I can’t believe what people think over there have no idea what the f going on around them. Such a retard country
Veena S.06/19/2020 09:43
🙏🙏
Lhasa B.06/19/2020 07:42
We the Tibetans for India, if Gov't of India allow us to fight for India, we are ready, R I P brave Jawan , Jai bharat, jai Tibet Death to communist China,
Sharaf R.06/19/2020 03:09
Feel.sorry for.the loss of solderrs . It is a.sad day for india
Arindom R.06/18/2020 20:34
# reporter.... How do you expect a mother would feel after loosing her son. Can we not be little more sensible and sensitive on our quest of becoming sensational.
Pratim P.06/18/2020 20:25
Humm sochte rah gaye ki humara ghar salamat hae...lekin kae gharo k chirag bujh gae dekhte dekhte...
Annu A.06/18/2020 19:53
Salute u sir ...jai hind
Mark D.06/18/2020 19:51
Salute
Premila K.06/18/2020 19:50
So sad