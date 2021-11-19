back
Families Of Slain Civilians In Kashmir Seek Justice
"Altaf and Mudasir were businessmen killed in cold blood." Families of the two persons killed in an anti-terror operation in Kashmir came out on the streets to demand their bodies...
19/11/2021 2:57 PM
- 213.4K
- 2.5K
- 696
657 comments
Rana Q.6 hours
Be patience sisters..😢😢😢 Allah bless u with his pious persons to bow the cruels before u very soon..😢😢😢 In shaa Allah🙏🙏🙏🙏
Usama M.6 hours
India will pay the price one day. Kashmiris are brave nation
Fouad K.7 hours
modi kutta
Hassan J.8 hours
Terrorists in Uniforms
Dure N.9 hours
India should set them free now
MD T.9 hours
Indian government shame on you.
Shrikant M.10 hours
Did you cry like this when Pandits were killed by Jihadis? Jihadis should be eliminated brutally from this land.
Imtiaz S.10 hours
Stop genocide in Kashmir
Jatin B.10 hours
Democratic India…
Taufiq Z.11 hours
Remembering Haider Movie 🙂
Anam C.11 hours
May Allah give strength to this little girl 💔
K. M.12 hours
Indian Army protects women and children. Terrorista use women and children as shield
Robeel Z.12 hours
Army ka kaam h, terrorist ka encounter Karna aam insaan ka Nhi, power ka itna v galat Istemaal Sahi nhi, waise v desh ki situation Sahi nhi h, upar se aise mamle.
Viketo K.13 hours
Judicial killing is a criminals act and supreme court must intervened and punish the culprits. Special power Act must be revoked immediately in Jammu and Kashmir
Amin S.14 hours
This is bound to happen if you stay in one country and praise for the other one. When you don’t respect follow it’s rules and regulations. You need the military when you are suffering from natural calamities when you are in problem. This hypocrisy of Kashmiri people is making them suffer nothing else.
Rahul B.16 hours
Y can't you make an article about the school principle.. Teachers.. Who are brutally killed by the terrorist... Only 1side narratives... Should change your attitude
Huda K.16 hours
First Indian army nahi ha balke ye janwaro ka ek untrained crowd ha jo sirf kamzoro sa hi jeet jate ga warna na to in sa fighter jet urte ha na hi ye apne boarders ki hifazt kr sakte civilians ka elwa inko bahaduri puri duniyana kahi nai deakhi
Nagaraj G.17 hours
India gov.t fallows equality before law . we respect muslim who are like Sir Dr.Abdul kalam but not terrorists.
Syed A.19 hours
Shame to all Muslims leaders corrupt to the core...... God will take its revenge!
Khan S.a day
lanat hai india k logo par