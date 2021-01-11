back

Farmers Open School At Singhu Border

Farmer protests may have been disruptive for many. But for children who live in the slums near Singhu border, it has been a "learning" experience.

11/01/2021 1:48 PM
52 comments

  • Abhishek G.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/xrU_m0h04SI

  • Hafiz D.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️. May God bless all.

  • Kamalveer K.
    3 days

    Waooo...its amazing

  • Somiya K.
    3 days

    wonderful

  • Avneet S.
    3 days

    Sigh what the mainstream media will never show!!!

  • Charchika M.
    3 days

    Lots of respect for them 😌😌

  • Rambhai R.
    3 days

  • Sharik S.
    3 days

    It's a good start to bring down current government be educating young generation..

  • Aanchal S.
    3 days

    Great💯💯💯

  • Joy T.
    3 days

    Wow that's amazing.

  • Gagan P.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Edgar F.
    3 days

    Welldone...

  • Irfan K.
    3 days

    The farmers protest can give birth to a new beginning where the farmer and educated youth can lead the country on a path of justice, social equality, education and harmony

  • Kam S.
    3 days

    More achievements in 50 days with the Kisans than 6 years of Modi's Government, Jai Kisan

  • Smriti P.
    4 days

    What a beautiful heart and mind...go dear farmers go!! Praying for you and your cause. God bless

  • Meeta D.
    4 days

    There is no word in dictionary which can actually limit the praise of these volunteers.

  • Avi N.
    4 days

    Desh hinahi rahe ga to pad ke kisi ki gulami karenge

  • Jorge R.
    4 days

    Another publicity stunt nothing more 😂😂😂

  • Ramandeep S.
    4 days

    We are proud terrorist😇😇😇😇.....our community provide free food and free education

  • Rahul K.
    4 days

    Shandaar jabardust jindabaad

