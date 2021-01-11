back
Farmers Open School At Singhu Border
Farmer protests may have been disruptive for many. But for children who live in the slums near Singhu border, it has been a "learning" experience.
11/01/2021 1:48 PM
- 47.9K
- 1.4K
- 56
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
52 comments
Abhishek G.2 days
https://youtu.be/xrU_m0h04SI
Hafiz D.3 days
❤️❤️. May God bless all.
Kamalveer K.3 days
Waooo...its amazing
Somiya K.3 days
wonderful
Avneet S.3 days
Sigh what the mainstream media will never show!!!
Charchika M.3 days
Lots of respect for them 😌😌
Rambhai R.3 days
I am very surprised and still can't believe that there are still honest and real traders,I am very happy and so excited trading with Mr abbana dogo,i never took he serious until my first withdrawal of $10000 within 5days of trading! I am very glad and grateful with mr.egofu 100% trade ,and I want you to trade with he it's your choice to trade with him or not, I'm just passing this good information to my friends and other people Click on this link below to contact he https://www.facebook.com/abbana.dogo
Sharik S.3 days
It's a good start to bring down current government be educating young generation..
Aanchal S.3 days
Great💯💯💯
Joy T.3 days
Wow that's amazing.
Gagan P.3 days
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Edgar F.3 days
Welldone...
Irfan K.3 days
The farmers protest can give birth to a new beginning where the farmer and educated youth can lead the country on a path of justice, social equality, education and harmony
Kam S.3 days
More achievements in 50 days with the Kisans than 6 years of Modi's Government, Jai Kisan
Smriti P.4 days
What a beautiful heart and mind...go dear farmers go!! Praying for you and your cause. God bless
Meeta D.4 days
There is no word in dictionary which can actually limit the praise of these volunteers.
Avi N.4 days
Desh hinahi rahe ga to pad ke kisi ki gulami karenge
Jorge R.4 days
Another publicity stunt nothing more 😂😂😂
Ramandeep S.4 days
We are proud terrorist😇😇😇😇.....our community provide free food and free education
Rahul K.4 days
Shandaar jabardust jindabaad