Farooq Abdullah Chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai

At a prayer meeting for the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2018, this seasoned Kashmiri politician expressed his boundless love for Mother India. But he and his son continue to remain in detention under Kashmir’s draconian Public Safety Act more than six months after Article 370 was revoked from Kashmir.

02/07/2020 3:37 PMupdated: 02/07/2020 4:30 PM
178 comments

  • Naresh S.
    11 hours

    Agar itne strong the too Jammu Kashmir me Hinduoo kyu mara gya Jo garaj tee wo brastee Nahi....

  • Dean T.
    12 hours

    Almighty God can make anyone prince or beggar in no time . This is example

  • मोहम्मद क.
    12 hours

    Ryt

  • Shahid A.
    15 hours

    غدار تو غدار ہی ہوتا ہے ملت فروش غدار وطن فروش غدار

  • Ravi N.
    15 hours

    Throw all this crooks and Anti National in jail and throw away the keys.This crooks have enjoyed life on others back.

  • Kbds R.
    16 hours

    Jai hind

  • Kalyan M.
    18 hours

    Brut India what is the total assest value of father and son.... and how they earned it..

  • Sunu G.
    20 hours

    Last six months have you heard about any incident of stone pelting..you decide

  • Dilip K.
    21 hours

    He has double standards

  • Naseer G.
    a day

    Nd thn bull meet his distny gobar daand

  • Nasir A.
    a day

    Lamhu na khata ki aur sadiyu na saza payee

  • Shivaram K.
    a day

    Abe madarchod, exodus of kashmiri pandits happened under this 'seasoned politician'. His body should be cut into 100 pieces & thrown to dogs

  • Manoj S.
    a day

    Follow his father paw, as India face in 1956. Trying to disturbed again but now we all r against u Mr Abdullah...

  • Brut India
    a day

    Farooq Abdullah has been booked under the PSA last year, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have also been booked for their considerable influence: https://www.news18.com/news/politics/dossier-says-omar-abdullah-booked-under-psa-as-he-can-get-people-to-vote-refers-to-mehbooba-mufti-as-daddys-girl-2494141.html

  • بشیر ا.
    a day

    These words took you to jail

  • Rajesh S.
    a day

    This is a same person whose family has looted kashmir since decades and created huge asset base without any business.

  • Pawan B.
    a day

    Now India growing

  • Mathur B.
    a day

    J&K should remain peaceful. Let him be in .

  • Ashutosh S.
    a day

    They chant Bharat mata ki jaya beyond Kashmir but when they entere in Kashmir Bharat tere tukde honge masa Allha...and His son wants to be PM of Kashmir as previous....if they will be inside forever or they should leave Kashmir rest people of Kashmir will remain in peace...

  • Jahan S.
    a day

    Maakichu Farooq dand