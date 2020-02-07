back
Farooq Abdullah Chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai
At a prayer meeting for the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2018, this seasoned Kashmiri politician expressed his boundless love for Mother India. But he and his son continue to remain in detention under Kashmir’s draconian Public Safety Act more than six months after Article 370 was revoked from Kashmir.
02/07/2020 3:37 PMupdated: 02/07/2020 4:30 PM
Naresh S.11 hours
Agar itne strong the too Jammu Kashmir me Hinduoo kyu mara gya Jo garaj tee wo brastee Nahi....
Dean T.12 hours
Almighty God can make anyone prince or beggar in no time . This is example
मोहम्मद क.12 hours
Ryt
Shahid A.15 hours
غدار تو غدار ہی ہوتا ہے ملت فروش غدار وطن فروش غدار
Ravi N.15 hours
Throw all this crooks and Anti National in jail and throw away the keys.This crooks have enjoyed life on others back.
Kbds R.16 hours
Jai hind
Kalyan M.18 hours
Brut India what is the total assest value of father and son.... and how they earned it..
Sunu G.20 hours
Last six months have you heard about any incident of stone pelting..you decide
Dilip K.21 hours
He has double standards
Naseer G.a day
Nd thn bull meet his distny gobar daand
Nasir A.a day
Lamhu na khata ki aur sadiyu na saza payee
Shivaram K.a day
Abe madarchod, exodus of kashmiri pandits happened under this 'seasoned politician'. His body should be cut into 100 pieces & thrown to dogs
Manoj S.a day
Follow his father paw, as India face in 1956. Trying to disturbed again but now we all r against u Mr Abdullah...
بشیر ا.a day
These words took you to jail
Rajesh S.a day
This is a same person whose family has looted kashmir since decades and created huge asset base without any business.
Pawan B.a day
Now India growing
Mathur B.a day
J&K should remain peaceful. Let him be in .
Ashutosh S.a day
They chant Bharat mata ki jaya beyond Kashmir but when they entere in Kashmir Bharat tere tukde honge masa Allha...and His son wants to be PM of Kashmir as previous....if they will be inside forever or they should leave Kashmir rest people of Kashmir will remain in peace...
Jahan S.a day
Maakichu Farooq dand