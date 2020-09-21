back
Farooq Abdullah Urges India To Resolve Issues With Pakistan
"If the government can talk to China then why can it not talk to our eastern neighbour." In his first Parliament speech after being released, Farooq Abdullah said the only way to resolve issues with Pakistan is to talk.
09/21/2020 3:12 PM
- 77.9k
- 1.4k
- 127
125 comments
Avula D.a day
Chutiye we have been talking to them from so many years noting happened
Bhagwan S.3 days
Padosi gaddar hai china ka kutta hai
Sandeep M.4 days
Article 370 is cruel joke for Jammu region and Abdullah's wasvalso
Sanjeev S.4 days
Useless
Mehul D.4 days
इससे बड़ा हरामी शायद ही किसीने देखा होगा। इसका बाप भी वही था। कांग्रेस के आशिर्वाद से अपना ब्युगल बजाता रहा है यह गद्दार और महाबेशरम और देश का गद्दार हरामी। यह देशद्रोही क्या बोलता है उसे पता नहीं होता है क्युंकी यह भी ड्रग्स लेता है। इसको श्रीनगर के चौराहे पर खुले में छोडकर इतना मारना चाहिए की शायद यह गंदी नाली कीड़ा दूबारा बोल ही ना पाये। पूरी जिंदगी पाकिस्तान की गांड धोता रहा और भारत की अवाम को बेवकूफ बनाता रहा। साले इसके जैसे हरामी जिंदा भी बहूत रहेते हैं। कोई भी कश्मिरी नेता कश्मिर का भला नहीं कर पाया क्योंकि उनके पाकिस्तानी आकाओं की हर मुमकीन कोशिश कर अशांति फैलाकर अपने आप के पोलिटिकल पापड़ सेकता रहा। साले को उठाकर पाकिस्तान में डाल देना चाहिए ताकि इसकी गांड का कीड़ा उसे मजा देता रहे।
Karthik M.4 days
You and your family are gone we will have it half solved.
Jilson T.4 days
Buddha pagala gaya hai..😂😂😂😂
Prathim M.4 days
Internall terrorism. Bastard
Chkalyan K.4 days
Aha ha ha Pakistan is not an issue to talk and solve, it should be solved on Diwali.
Ashutosh D.4 days
Haa bhai ab dukaan band hai to Delhi me flat ke paise nahi aa rhe .... Ab to aayega yaad humanity 😁😁
Ashutosh D.4 days
https://www.facebook.com/111905038963122/posts/1822676734552602/
Dasari S.4 days
Someone pls send him to talk to Pakistan. He was part of Kashmir politics for more than half a century and knew how Pakistan behaves. Just to stay relevant he is speaking in the house.
Vishnu P.4 days
China se baat nhi ho rhi there is small fight going on... Aur ab china ke gulam hme batayenge.... Hme malum he china ke liye kya faydeemand he
Cnu R.5 days
Go screw ur self with Pakistan and China
Nishant G.5 days
Both Brut and Abdullah's are Crooks
Anish R.5 days
What do you mean by "urged India" ? Be cautious about choice of words, you are subject to sovereignty of India and not above it!
Avishek M.5 days
India ka bhi ek level hai har aire gaire se thodi baat karenge😂
Simmu S.5 days
This guy is one of the biggest problem
Peeyush J.5 days
Ganta
Debashis D.5 days
laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante.... no talks with Pakistan or China... talk to them in the language they understand