Fashion During Floods: A Patna Photoshoot

A devastating flood. A glamorous photoshoot. This NIFT student in Patna turned more than just heads when a photographer got her to pose on a waterlogged street.
Ajay G.10/21/2019 04:11
Someone please take her to coming tsunami Venue for next photo shoot and make sure tsunami meet her first all the way 💃
Udhab C.10/19/2019 02:56
Sesti 🅱️ Andi😥
Drishty R.10/18/2019 09:11
Had hai yarr
Harsh W.10/18/2019 04:55
Kabhi kabhi Aditi zindagi me yuhi koi apna lagta h😍😂
Nandhu A.10/16/2019 16:45
🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕
Rahul S.10/16/2019 10:15
👍 nice creativity
Vineet A.10/16/2019 10:03
Sehar dub rha hai lekin didi ko tho photo khichana hai
Diwanshu R.10/16/2019 08:52
ye hi walla hai wo jis ki tu bata rha tha ?
Anzari N.10/16/2019 03:21
Who was given the idea.the person understood how they can utilize and use situations
Milind P.10/15/2019 19:34
I came here to watch her.. Heck the flood. Do you think having photoshoot has anything to do with flood situation. If you think so, you are dreaming.
Tejaswini B.10/15/2019 15:25
see nift ppl😬😬😬
ഡോ ബ.10/15/2019 07:10
പുര കത്തുമ്പോൾ തന്നെ വാഴ വെട്ടണം 🤣🤣🤣
Rohan B.10/15/2019 05:18
Bewakoof
Sandesh G.10/15/2019 04:02
No worries . Our PM does the same .
Ÿadùvanśhï G.10/15/2019 01:56
dekh re
Naman K.10/14/2019 18:55
I don't know exactly but ....This looks weirdly disgusting...😒a
Pravin S.10/14/2019 17:48
[email protected]###
Sachidanand D.10/14/2019 14:06
Sala ektraf Patna dub raha tha or ish ladkhi ko photoshoot sujrahatha...totally shameless girl n photographer ...so sad go ahead but before at first ask ur family that I m standing infort dying person n I want to do photoshoot ??? What ur family tolds u plz reply me !!! N what that photographer said is totally false his onlys thought for publication that I think so guys tell what's about ur thought ??? The photographer don't needs to tell us what's happening on Patna everybody knows that what happened !!! If u r great hearted than u helps at first ....
Subhajit P.10/13/2019 11:53
Bhai ye kaisa photoshoot hai yaar.. Mentality kaha pohach giya inlogo ka.. Majak bana diya..
Gowtham R.10/13/2019 11:51
namma naadu enga poguthu