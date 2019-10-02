back

Fashion During Floods: A Patna Photoshoot

A devastating flood. A glamorous photoshoot. This NIFT student in Patna turned more than just heads when a photographer got her to pose on a waterlogged street.

10/02/2019 11:29 AM
335 comments

  • Ajay G.
    10/21/2019 04:11

    Someone please take her to coming tsunami Venue for next photo shoot and make sure tsunami meet her first all the way 💃

  • Udhab C.
    10/19/2019 02:56

    Sesti 🅱️ Andi😥

  • Drishty R.
    10/18/2019 09:11

    Had hai yarr

  • Harsh W.
    10/18/2019 04:55

    Kabhi kabhi Aditi zindagi me yuhi koi apna lagta h😍😂

  • Nandhu A.
    10/16/2019 16:45

    🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

  • Rahul S.
    10/16/2019 10:15

    👍 nice creativity

  • Vineet A.
    10/16/2019 10:03

    Sehar dub rha hai lekin didi ko tho photo khichana hai

  • Diwanshu R.
    10/16/2019 08:52

    ye hi walla hai wo jis ki tu bata rha tha ?

  • Anzari N.
    10/16/2019 03:21

    Who was given the idea.the person understood how they can utilize and use situations

  • Milind P.
    10/15/2019 19:34

    I came here to watch her.. Heck the flood. Do you think having photoshoot has anything to do with flood situation. If you think so, you are dreaming.

  • Tejaswini B.
    10/15/2019 15:25

    see nift ppl😬😬😬

  • ഡോ ബ.
    10/15/2019 07:10

    പുര കത്തുമ്പോൾ തന്നെ വാഴ വെട്ടണം 🤣🤣🤣

  • Rohan B.
    10/15/2019 05:18

    Bewakoof

  • Sandesh G.
    10/15/2019 04:02

    No worries . Our PM does the same .

  • Ÿadùvanśhï G.
    10/15/2019 01:56

    dekh re

  • Naman K.
    10/14/2019 18:55

    I don't know exactly but ....This looks weirdly disgusting...😒a

  • Pravin S.
    10/14/2019 17:48

    [email protected]###

  • Sachidanand D.
    10/14/2019 14:06

    Sala ektraf Patna dub raha tha or ish ladkhi ko photoshoot sujrahatha...totally shameless girl n photographer ...so sad go ahead but before at first ask ur family that I m standing infort dying person n I want to do photoshoot ??? What ur family tolds u plz reply me !!! N what that photographer said is totally false his onlys thought for publication that I think so guys tell what's about ur thought ??? The photographer don't needs to tell us what's happening on Patna everybody knows that what happened !!! If u r great hearted than u helps at first ....

  • Subhajit P.
    10/13/2019 11:53

    Bhai ye kaisa photoshoot hai yaar.. Mentality kaha pohach giya inlogo ka.. Majak bana diya..

  • Gowtham R.
    10/13/2019 11:51

    namma naadu enga poguthu