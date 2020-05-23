Italian Priest Croons Malayalam Melody
Feeding Surat’s 1.5 Lakh Jobless Every Day
Driver Adds Covid-19 Safety Checks In Cab
The Indispensable ASHA Workers
Actor Sonu Sood Helps Migrants Return
Celebrity Chef Khanna Is Helping India’s Hungry
நன்றி🙏
This model should be implemented everywhere
Excellent work
Great job..
God Bless them all. Absolutely magnificent 🕉🙏
Great work
Great service to humanity. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
For what government elected is to serve people not to build temples and statues. As long as people don’t realize the duties of government they will continue it.
Aatmanirbhar Bharat.Apna Apna dekh lo.
👏👏
Hats off to you salaam
Beautiful
Great no gloves or masks in some stages of the process what happened to the model state of Gujrat ?? No Vikas only Ass
We bring to you good news, our special programmed BLANK ATM CARD for you to meet up with those needs of yours and also start up your own business. Our ATM card can be used to withdraw cash at any ATM or swipe, stores and POS. The card withdraw maximum of $ 5,000 per day. The Blank ATM card is also sophisticated due to the fact that the card has its own security, making your transaction very safe and untraceable. We are handing over the card just to help people, get a card from us today. mesage us today for your own order add us up on Whatsapp ( +33751097023)
God bless them all
God bless all d people those who t involved 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
What a noble cause. God Bless👏
I think every where open this kitchen,in this situation every one will get some food.
Half to Mumbai BHAYENDAR EAST CABIN ROAD
57 comments
Mura L.12 hours
நன்றி🙏
Megha J.13 hours
This model should be implemented everywhere
Amit B.14 hours
Excellent work
Shail S.14 hours
Great job..
Ranie J.14 hours
God Bless them all. Absolutely magnificent 🕉🙏
Amarjeet S.14 hours
Great work
Mahesh K.16 hours
Great service to humanity. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Thajudheen P.19 hours
For what government elected is to serve people not to build temples and statues. As long as people don’t realize the duties of government they will continue it.
Satish Y.a day
Aatmanirbhar Bharat.Apna Apna dekh lo.
Lalit A.a day
👏👏
Rupali B.a day
Hats off to you salaam
Sunita V.a day
Beautiful
Joe M.a day
Great no gloves or masks in some stages of the process what happened to the model state of Gujrat ?? No Vikas only Ass
Jacob S.a day
We bring to you good news, our special programmed BLANK ATM CARD for you to meet up with those needs of yours and also start up your own business. Our ATM card can be used to withdraw cash at any ATM or swipe, stores and POS. The card withdraw maximum of $ 5,000 per day. The Blank ATM card is also sophisticated due to the fact that the card has its own security, making your transaction very safe and untraceable. We are handing over the card just to help people, get a card from us today. mesage us today for your own order add us up on Whatsapp ( +33751097023)
Christian A.a day
God bless them all
Ketan T.a day
Great work
Basu B.a day
God bless all d people those who t involved 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Mala R.a day
What a noble cause. God Bless👏
Aparna G.a day
I think every where open this kitchen,in this situation every one will get some food.
Trishna B.2 days
Half to Mumbai BHAYENDAR EAST CABIN ROAD