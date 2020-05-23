back

Feeding Surat’s 1.5 Lakh Jobless Every Day

This NGO is collecting rotis from people’s homes to feed Surat’s distressed migrant workers.🍽

05/23/2020 10:57 AM
  • 113.7k
  • 73

57 comments

  • Mura L.
    12 hours

    நன்றி🙏

  • Megha J.
    13 hours

    This model should be implemented everywhere

  • Amit B.
    14 hours

    Excellent work

  • Shail S.
    14 hours

    Great job..

  • Ranie J.
    14 hours

    God Bless them all. Absolutely magnificent 🕉🙏

  • Amarjeet S.
    14 hours

    Great work

  • Mahesh K.
    16 hours

    Great service to humanity. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Thajudheen P.
    19 hours

    For what government elected is to serve people not to build temples and statues. As long as people don’t realize the duties of government they will continue it.

  • Satish Y.
    a day

    Aatmanirbhar Bharat.Apna Apna dekh lo.

  • Lalit A.
    a day

    👏👏

  • Rupali B.
    a day

    Hats off to you salaam

  • Sunita V.
    a day

    Beautiful

  • Joe M.
    a day

    Great no gloves or masks in some stages of the process what happened to the model state of Gujrat ?? No Vikas only Ass

  • Jacob S.
    a day

  • Christian A.
    a day

    God bless them all

  • Ketan T.
    a day

    Great work

  • Basu B.
    a day

    God bless all d people those who t involved 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Mala R.
    a day

    What a noble cause. God Bless👏

  • Aparna G.
    a day

    I think every where open this kitchen,in this situation every one will get some food.

  • Trishna B.
    2 days

    Half to Mumbai BHAYENDAR EAST CABIN ROAD