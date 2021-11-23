back

Fighter Pilot Abhinandan Receives Vir Chakra

This Indian Air Force pilot was held captive by Pakistan in February 2019. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, now Group Captain, was awarded the Vir Chakra.

23/11/2021 7:57 AM
  • 87K
  • 1.2K

1046 comments

  • Maryam H.
    an hour

    ye film dekhi hai?🤣

  • Moazzam A.
    an hour

    bhai pehla country dekha he jo apne pilot ko dushman mulk se chittar khane per award de raha he, khopri khali he saalon ki 😂

  • Tahir N.
    an hour

    🍵

  • Tahir N.
    an hour

    چائے والا بندر

  • Joydip B.
    an hour

    Jai jawan Jai BHARAT

  • Takhta R.
    an hour

    He hadn't crashed, he was shot down.

  • Salar M.
    an hour

    was fantastic

  • Khadim H.
    an hour

    LanatHoJuthoPar

  • Prakash A.
    an hour

    Pakistani downer there own plane and killed there own pilot and later claimed they have done it this with India. A nation in confusion, A nation in disgrace

  • Umme-Talalijlal R.
    an hour

    Recieved award for beaten by Pakistanies 😂

  • Athar R.
    an hour

    Literally for what ????????????????

  • چوہدری ش.
    an hour

    Educated and sensible indians may rest in peace...

  • Shazib J.
    an hour

    Actually it should have been given to the team who shot down their own chopper in broad day light. 👏👏👏

  • Awais C.
    an hour

    Pakistan air force is still searching for his missing F16 jet 🤣🤣

  • محمد ش.
    an hour

    kya boly ab bnda

  • Ibn E.
    an hour

    This is how u celebrate ur humiliation 🤣

  • Ataif A.
    an hour

    Tea is fantastic 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Treasa S.
    an hour

    The full episode from Pulwama to the bombarment in Pakisthan - was properly scripted/ edited and executed by Modi and his bhakt with Pakistan PM for showing Modi as a Hero.

  • Muhammad A.
    an hour

    The biggest joke of history

  • Ahmed W.
    an hour

    Jock of the century . 😂😂😂😂🖐️

