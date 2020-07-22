back

Finally, Fresh Air For Kashmiri Students

First Article 370, then the coronavirus. Young Kashmiris weren't able to study for months until an engineer came up with this simple solution.

07/22/2020 1:27 PM
  • 209.8k
  • 184

165 comments

  Azra S.
    3 hours

    , I don't no babe how to say it but I want you to do the same 🙂

  Netong M.
    14 hours

    The worse is over...🤔🤔now the govt. should focus on the well-being of its citizens..🙏🙏

  Kavita S.
    a day

    Such Intelligent teachers are the pride of our nation. We need them to be the guiding force in each nd every step of life

  Shashank K.
    a day

    Great job

  Yuva R.
    a day

    Indian govt. Should take serious action against "Brut's" promotion on "brutal islamic terrorism" and their allied agencies with under cover covert agenda. 😡😡

  Sanjay C.
    2 days

    Good job 👍🏿 education is important to mankind!

  Rafath S.
    2 days

    God.bless you..You are doing yeoman service to the young students inspite of all the Odds..the students will ever be grateful to you

  Sarang P.
    2 days

    Kashmiri students have the courage...they are so smart..but due to government restrictions they are facing so much problem in their studying time...but it is necessary to that area... Love you Kashmiri students...😘

  Tango C.
    2 days

    When illiterates r ruling expect their policies, and laws will not be in Favor of education

  Deepjot K.
    2 days

    I’m Proud that I’m from j&k. Keep going on with good work👑

  Mufeez B.
    2 days

    Indian occupied Kashmir will get independent INSHAALLAH ✌️

  Rehan U.
    2 days

    This is but a glimpse of how devastating life is in IOJ&K for the average citizens. Forced to continue their education under the open sky just like they are forced to lead lives in which they have little or no say.

  Ashish H.
    2 days

    Student should do studies,thy shod avoid to join Terrorissam.. Camps etc, good for them , good for humanity

  Ashish H.
    2 days

    Brut mouth piece of particular religion always focus to share negative to maintain disturbance

  Raveen S.
    2 days

    Brut shouldn’t show one side of the coin...you should also show how terrorism is affecting Kashmiries.. and also show how the Kashmiri pandits have suffered when they were forced to leave...

  Shubham K.
    2 days

    Lol 10 k meh tumhari news ban jaati hai

  Abid M.
    2 days

    Wha...we had 200 years hundred of the British now the Indians that’s cool another 1000 years is fine. Our resolve is true... our land is runs through our blood it’s every where.

  Yawar Y.
    2 days

    Keep up the good work! Help them with their education. God bless you.

  Shakti T.
    2 days

    हां तो बम इन्होंने ही चलाया है तो सफर तो करना पड़ेगा ना😜

  Syed Y.
    2 days

    Padho aur aage badho