Portable Hospital Units For Covid Patients
22 Years Since India's Historic Nuclear Test
On CCTV: Delhi Mom Fights Kidnappers
Indian Hospitals Face Covid-19 Pressure
Didi Takes On 2021 Elections Guns Blazing
Finally, Fresh Air For Kashmiri Students
, I don't no babe how to say it but I want you to do the same 🙂
The worse is over...🤔🤔now the govt. should focus on the well-being of its citizens..🙏🙏
Such Intelligent teachers are the pride of our nation. We need them to be the guiding force in each nd every step of life
Great job
Indian govt. Should take serious action against "Brut's" promotion on "brutal islamic terrorism" and their allied agencies with under cover covert agenda. 😡😡
Good job 👍🏿 education is important to mankind!
God.bless you..You are doing yeoman service to the young students inspite of all the Odds..the students will ever be grateful to you
Kashmiri students have the courage...they are so smart..but due to government restrictions they are facing so much problem in their studying time...but it is necessary to that area... Love you Kashmiri students...😘
When illiterates r ruling expect their policies, and laws will not be in Favor of education
I’m Proud that I’m from j&k.
Keep going on with good work👑
Indian occupied Kashmir will get independent INSHAALLAH ✌️
This is but a glimpse of how devastating life is in IOJ&K for the average citizens. Forced to continue their education under the open sky just like they are forced to lead lives in which they have little or no say.
Student should do studies,thy shod avoid to join Terrorissam.. Camps etc, good for them , good for humanity
Brut mouth piece of particular religion always focus to share negative to maintain disturbance
Brut shouldn’t show one side of the coin...you should also show how terrorism is affecting Kashmiries.. and also show how the Kashmiri pandits have suffered when they were forced to leave...
Lol 10 k meh tumhari news ban jaati hai
Wha...we had 200 years hundred of the British now the Indians that’s cool another 1000 years is fine. Our resolve is true... our land is runs through our blood it’s every where.
Keep up the good work! Help them with their education. God bless you.
हां तो बम इन्होंने ही चलाया है तो सफर तो करना पड़ेगा ना😜
Padho aur aage badho
165 comments
Azra S.3 hours
, I don't no babe how to say it but I want you to do the same 🙂
Netong M.14 hours
The worse is over...🤔🤔now the govt. should focus on the well-being of its citizens..🙏🙏
Kavita S.a day
Such Intelligent teachers are the pride of our nation. We need them to be the guiding force in each nd every step of life
Shashank K.a day
Great job
Yuva R.a day
Indian govt. Should take serious action against "Brut's" promotion on "brutal islamic terrorism" and their allied agencies with under cover covert agenda. 😡😡
Sanjay C.2 days
Good job 👍🏿 education is important to mankind!
Rafath S.2 days
God.bless you..You are doing yeoman service to the young students inspite of all the Odds..the students will ever be grateful to you
Sarang P.2 days
Kashmiri students have the courage...they are so smart..but due to government restrictions they are facing so much problem in their studying time...but it is necessary to that area... Love you Kashmiri students...😘
Tango C.2 days
When illiterates r ruling expect their policies, and laws will not be in Favor of education
Deepjot K.2 days
I’m Proud that I’m from j&k. Keep going on with good work👑
Mufeez B.2 days
Indian occupied Kashmir will get independent INSHAALLAH ✌️
Rehan U.2 days
This is but a glimpse of how devastating life is in IOJ&K for the average citizens. Forced to continue their education under the open sky just like they are forced to lead lives in which they have little or no say.
Ashish H.2 days
Student should do studies,thy shod avoid to join Terrorissam.. Camps etc, good for them , good for humanity
Ashish H.2 days
Brut mouth piece of particular religion always focus to share negative to maintain disturbance
Raveen S.2 days
Brut shouldn’t show one side of the coin...you should also show how terrorism is affecting Kashmiries.. and also show how the Kashmiri pandits have suffered when they were forced to leave...
Shubham K.2 days
Lol 10 k meh tumhari news ban jaati hai
Abid M.2 days
Wha...we had 200 years hundred of the British now the Indians that’s cool another 1000 years is fine. Our resolve is true... our land is runs through our blood it’s every where.
Yawar Y.2 days
Keep up the good work! Help them with their education. God bless you.
Shakti T.2 days
हां तो बम इन्होंने ही चलाया है तो सफर तो करना पड़ेगा ना😜
Syed Y.2 days
Padho aur aage badho