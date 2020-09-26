back

Finance Minister Vs. The Pandemic

The myriad masks of Nirmala Sitharaman...😎

09/26/2020 8:27 AM
  • 100.1k
  • 116

Politics

  1. 11:57

    Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA

  2. 3:17

    When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

  3. 1:41

    Finance Minister Vs. The Pandemic

  4. 3:01

    When Covid Unmasked Politicians

  5. 6:19

    Why Justice Shah Thinks Judiciary Has Been A “Mute Spectator”

  6. 4:34

    Learn Subversive English With This Witty Educator

105 comments

  • Kunal K.
    7 hours

    Not news worthy.

  • Mathias A.
    9 hours

    Usko bolo Nirmala Sitaraman Jii Buy Indian Dothi Mens wear n Tie across You're Neck Instead of Mask 😷

  • SOham D.
    18 hours

    BJP

  • Lokesh A.
    a day

    And we all see her masks rather than to understand and respond to a single word of whatever she says — how ironic.

  • Kiran S.
    a day

    At least she’s doing something right 🙄

  • Jaswant S.
    a day

    Puppet lady of mask. Seei Howedy feeding sweets to 1st citizen of india. Both without mask. After farmer bill guhgi ie signature.

  • SaGar G.
    a day

    Inspired By Our PM!

  • Mohamed A.
    a day

    Masks look great 👌 But economy 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Tushar D.
    2 days

    That's all that was left after bringing GDP to -23.9% and production to -50.0% and increasing to highest levels the NPA's of PSU Banks and unemployment , she even ate up 48,000/- crore of GST payable to States , as their legal portion under the GST Act , only masks were left to keep changing matching the Bai's sarees , that's all she was good at .

  • Abhinav R.
    2 days

    u seems so unhappy..!! Or jealous !! Or some other agenda !!😜😂😂, U will definitely make some money by covering this news...buy different masks from that moneyled neutral media..!!🤣🤣

  • Saroj K.
    2 days

    Increase our economy , give employment,,, stop this drama

  • Samrangan S.
    2 days

    Iss aurat ka bass chale toh pure Bharat ko registry par bikwa degi. Inko hataya jaaye bhaiya😡😡

  • Rizwana A.
    2 days

    Aur bhi gam hai zamane mein mask ke siwa

  • Ten K.
    2 days

    Her mask matches,, but d budget didn't matchs.. act of God.. hahaa fm

  • Karthik V.
    2 days

    This should be filed under useless review in some D grade style magazine.. who needs a journalist for this 😅

  • Deshrajsingh G.
    2 days

    Completely biased coverage on Brut because they want to set their own western agenda...

  • Urouj U.
    2 days

    Why to pinpoint her mask. She is wearing it and that is good.

  • Philomena F.
    2 days

    Mad woman

  • Srinag B.
    2 days

    Anything desi is always alien to librandos, from people to products ...... FM has set example to promote both business and style ...."the desi way "

  • Akshay B.
    2 days

    Here the economy of India got dead and she is busy in matching the mask with her saree. What kind of bloody explanation is given by her 🤔

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.