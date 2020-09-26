Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA
When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians
Finance Minister Vs. The Pandemic
When Covid Unmasked Politicians
Why Justice Shah Thinks Judiciary Has Been A “Mute Spectator”
Learn Subversive English With This Witty Educator
Not news worthy.
Usko bolo Nirmala Sitaraman Jii Buy Indian Dothi Mens wear n Tie across You're Neck Instead of Mask 😷
BJP
And we all see her masks rather than to understand and respond to a single word of whatever she says — how ironic.
At least she’s doing something right 🙄
Puppet lady of mask. Seei Howedy feeding sweets to 1st citizen of india. Both without mask. After farmer bill guhgi ie signature.
Inspired By Our PM!
Masks look great 👌
But economy 🤣🤣🤣🤣
That's all that was left after bringing GDP to -23.9% and production to -50.0% and increasing to highest levels the NPA's of PSU Banks and unemployment , she even ate up 48,000/- crore of GST payable to States , as their legal portion under the GST Act , only masks were left to keep changing matching the Bai's sarees , that's all she was good at .
u seems so unhappy..!! Or jealous !! Or some other agenda !!😜😂😂, U will definitely make some money by covering this news...buy different masks from that moneyled neutral media..!!🤣🤣
Increase our economy , give employment,,, stop this drama
Iss aurat ka bass chale toh pure Bharat ko registry par bikwa degi. Inko hataya jaaye bhaiya😡😡
Aur bhi gam hai zamane mein mask ke siwa
Her mask matches,, but d budget didn't matchs.. act of God.. hahaa fm
This should be filed under useless review in some D grade style magazine.. who needs a journalist for this 😅
Completely biased coverage on Brut because they want to set their own western agenda...
Why to pinpoint her mask. She is wearing it and that is good.
Mad woman
Anything desi is always alien to librandos, from people to products ...... FM has set example to promote both business and style ...."the desi way "
Here the economy of India got dead and she is busy in matching the mask with her saree. What kind of bloody explanation is given by her 🤔
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
105 comments
Kunal K.7 hours
Not news worthy.
Mathias A.9 hours
Usko bolo Nirmala Sitaraman Jii Buy Indian Dothi Mens wear n Tie across You're Neck Instead of Mask 😷
SOham D.18 hours
BJP
Lokesh A.a day
And we all see her masks rather than to understand and respond to a single word of whatever she says — how ironic.
Kiran S.a day
At least she’s doing something right 🙄
Jaswant S.a day
Puppet lady of mask. Seei Howedy feeding sweets to 1st citizen of india. Both without mask. After farmer bill guhgi ie signature.
SaGar G.a day
Inspired By Our PM!
Mohamed A.a day
Masks look great 👌 But economy 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Tushar D.2 days
That's all that was left after bringing GDP to -23.9% and production to -50.0% and increasing to highest levels the NPA's of PSU Banks and unemployment , she even ate up 48,000/- crore of GST payable to States , as their legal portion under the GST Act , only masks were left to keep changing matching the Bai's sarees , that's all she was good at .
Abhinav R.2 days
u seems so unhappy..!! Or jealous !! Or some other agenda !!😜😂😂, U will definitely make some money by covering this news...buy different masks from that moneyled neutral media..!!🤣🤣
Saroj K.2 days
Increase our economy , give employment,,, stop this drama
Samrangan S.2 days
Iss aurat ka bass chale toh pure Bharat ko registry par bikwa degi. Inko hataya jaaye bhaiya😡😡
Rizwana A.2 days
Aur bhi gam hai zamane mein mask ke siwa
Ten K.2 days
Her mask matches,, but d budget didn't matchs.. act of God.. hahaa fm
Karthik V.2 days
This should be filed under useless review in some D grade style magazine.. who needs a journalist for this 😅
Deshrajsingh G.2 days
Completely biased coverage on Brut because they want to set their own western agenda...
Urouj U.2 days
Why to pinpoint her mask. She is wearing it and that is good.
Philomena F.2 days
Mad woman
Srinag B.2 days
Anything desi is always alien to librandos, from people to products ...... FM has set example to promote both business and style ...."the desi way "
Akshay B.2 days
Here the economy of India got dead and she is busy in matching the mask with her saree. What kind of bloody explanation is given by her 🤔