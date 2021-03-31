back

Finding Love As A Transgender Person

What is dating like for a transgender person in India? Influencers from the LGBTQI community spoke to Brut on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

31/03/2021 8:25 AMupdated: 31/03/2021 8:26 AM
  • 197.8K
  • 94

89 comments

  • Ashok K.
    5 hours

    Let gays date gays, transgenders date transgenders, lesbians date lesbians, or animal lovers date animals, however child maulers and rapists must be executed.

  • Ashok K.
    5 hours

    cry babies, always nagging, Inter species mating isn't natural. Can you force a dog to mate a cat?

  • Pranab S.
    9 hours

    I didn't know that these LGBT guys can speak English ???????

  • Fareeha F.
    13 hours

    I hate this negative comments 😡

  • Kanupriya S.
    13 hours

    Gender identity/association and sexual preference/ orientation are two different things. Most people confuse these. Being a transgender falls in the first concept and attraction towards the same, opposite or all sexes falls in the second concept. Now it is simpler to understand I guess!

  • Birosh K.
    15 hours

    Very interesting personalities. Need more open conversation on these.

  • Wadlad L.
    18 hours

    Stop blaming the society,men, education system when you yourself doesn't understand the world you live in, when you yourself doesn't understand the society. Didn't blame you either but just stop encouraging people or ask the govt to make them teach in school or ask the society to live with that too.leave them cause everyone are different and don't blame anyone.

  • Vinayak R.
    19 hours

    Sick of this trans agenda

  • Ben D.
    a day

    Useless ....

  • Jigisha R.
    a day

    Sandra is so beautiful.🥺

  • Raj B.
    2 days

    Kudos! It's a Brave Act you guys Put up!! All the Best for your Future Endeavours! 🙏

  • Zarah K.
    2 days

    Obv a male that dates anyone that pretends to be a woman is gay!!

  • Rey N.
    2 days

    In India people finds it difficult to accept if you are dating a woman from a different caste, religion etc ....What makes you think society will accept you ?🙄🙄

  • Bhargavi
    2 days

    May some day india will celebrate pride day with lot of pride.. 🏳️‍🌈

  • Dipanjan G.
    2 days

    Wtf lol

  • সায়ন্তী দ.
    2 days

    I wish some transmen were also included in the video. Most of the people aren't aware of their existence. I feel sorry for those who have been reacting with '😂' Get well soon guys. Try to know, understand, accept and love❤️🌈

  • Mansingh S.
    2 days

    Why do they try to change their voice to sound more feminine ? They are looking for a man .

  • Prem S.
    2 days

    Transgender are the bi products of christian church.this is sickness related to mind.i have not seen transgender activities in animals.why people are supporting this illness!! India has the medications of this problems.better to understand the ups and downs of the human hormones which is the cause of this sickness.practicing yoga would help them live better life rather live and act like unhuman.how can human beings live in so inferior state in comparison to animals.

  • Te S.
    2 days

    You all have my respect. Dont let anyone make you feel any less of a women. You all are very beautiful, brave and strong.🙏🙏😊😊

  • Mohd F.
    2 days

    Great Scope For u guys 🤣🤣🤣

