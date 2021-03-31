back
Finding Love As A Transgender Person
What is dating like for a transgender person in India? Influencers from the LGBTQI community spoke to Brut on International Transgender Day of Visibility.
31/03/2021 8:25 AMupdated: 31/03/2021 8:26 AM
- 197.8K
- 1.7K
- 94
89 comments
Ashok K.5 hours
Let gays date gays, transgenders date transgenders, lesbians date lesbians, or animal lovers date animals, however child maulers and rapists must be executed.
Ashok K.5 hours
cry babies, always nagging, Inter species mating isn't natural. Can you force a dog to mate a cat?
Pranab S.9 hours
I didn't know that these LGBT guys can speak English ???????
Fareeha F.13 hours
I hate this negative comments 😡
Kanupriya S.13 hours
Gender identity/association and sexual preference/ orientation are two different things. Most people confuse these. Being a transgender falls in the first concept and attraction towards the same, opposite or all sexes falls in the second concept. Now it is simpler to understand I guess!
Birosh K.15 hours
Very interesting personalities. Need more open conversation on these.
Wadlad L.18 hours
Stop blaming the society,men, education system when you yourself doesn't understand the world you live in, when you yourself doesn't understand the society. Didn't blame you either but just stop encouraging people or ask the govt to make them teach in school or ask the society to live with that too.leave them cause everyone are different and don't blame anyone.
Vinayak R.19 hours
Sick of this trans agenda
Ben D.a day
Useless ....
Jigisha R.a day
Sandra is so beautiful.🥺
Raj B.2 days
Kudos! It's a Brave Act you guys Put up!! All the Best for your Future Endeavours! 🙏
Zarah K.2 days
Obv a male that dates anyone that pretends to be a woman is gay!!
Rey N.2 days
In India people finds it difficult to accept if you are dating a woman from a different caste, religion etc ....What makes you think society will accept you ?🙄🙄
Bhargavi2 days
May some day india will celebrate pride day with lot of pride.. 🏳️🌈
Dipanjan G.2 days
Wtf lol
সায়ন্তী দ.2 days
I wish some transmen were also included in the video. Most of the people aren't aware of their existence. I feel sorry for those who have been reacting with '😂' Get well soon guys. Try to know, understand, accept and love❤️🌈
Mansingh S.2 days
Why do they try to change their voice to sound more feminine ? They are looking for a man .
Prem S.2 days
Transgender are the bi products of christian church.this is sickness related to mind.i have not seen transgender activities in animals.why people are supporting this illness!! India has the medications of this problems.better to understand the ups and downs of the human hormones which is the cause of this sickness.practicing yoga would help them live better life rather live and act like unhuman.how can human beings live in so inferior state in comparison to animals.
Te S.2 days
You all have my respect. Dont let anyone make you feel any less of a women. You all are very beautiful, brave and strong.🙏🙏😊😊
Mohd F.2 days
Great Scope For u guys 🤣🤣🤣