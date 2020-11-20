back
Finding Owaisi: The Political Hotshot From Hyderabad
He never tires of answering questions about the nature of his politics. But is he ready to become the first real pan-India Muslim leader?
20/11/2020 1:27 PM
- 1M
- 14.4K
- 1.5K
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1366 comments
Kalyan R.14 hours
Choothia
Kushal V.14 hours
I wish his wish comes true soon that mentioned while ending the video👍
Rajinesh K.14 hours
Simple example a thief from Ap is cm he gave support to him I tht state total Muslim family had done suicide because of the police department in Ap , a proof with a video footage and no one is arrested , neither this fellow had any concern towards the family till today in Ap same thing is repeating but he neither speaks because he have a thief Cm in AP
DrAshish S.15 hours
Another jinnah in making , thanks again to the Congress party
Santhosh N.15 hours
Sale Allah ka naam lekar vot mang raha hai
Jagadish P.15 hours
https://youtu.be/nQOK7dd32s0
Rajesb K.16 hours
Very good ji
Javeed M.16 hours
Great leader
Gundlapally S.17 hours
Vido pedda desha drohi
Ramkumar A.17 hours
Chapa baz insane ,charm me naam par apna bepar kar raha ? Use desh she koubhi lagaw nahi ye ek king cobra he I!
Keshav K.17 hours
He is a Jinnah in the making who want to destroy the land that feed and protect and is hell bent on to take the society 1400 years back to the founder of the Dacoit cult
Vasanth H.18 hours
Jai Sri Ram
Dhanesh H.18 hours
things had to balanced as it should be. Vin diesel 😂
Lucky G.18 hours
RSS Agent
Jayakanth C.19 hours
For you Congress is not big ...BJP is not big ...TRS is never big ...India is never big ...You are concerned about what's happening to Islam when innocent people are being butchered in France and Vienna in the name of radicalised form of religion ...He should first learn to respect his nation first...his national anthem and song first ...Mulk ki Izzat karo jo tumhe thaali me Khana dethi hai aur sar chupane ko chadh ...Put nation first then religion ...
Ashok R.19 hours
He is Hypnatizer.
Murali S.19 hours
He against the biharis
Murali S.19 hours
He is fake
Shivcoomar B.20 hours
But he is VALUELESS. HE IS A JIHADI AND SHOULD BE BEHEADED
Sathish K.20 hours
Allah one of the pagan GodS of mushiriks 😂😂😂😂😂 Mohammed made a monotheistic God with polytheistic gods