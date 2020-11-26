back

Five Secrets For Graduating College At 14

Boy genius Google Boy Agastya Jaiswal finished his undergrad at 14, but he still has a few secrets up his sleeve. Watch to find out! 🤓

26/11/2020 5:27 AM
  • 77.6K
  • 26

19 comments

  • Vimal J.
    2 days

    No mobile phone the secret

  • Vrushabh D.
    3 days

    But not engg bro..

  • Rebecca F.
    4 days

    Congrats to both you and your sister 👏 If trained personally can approach for 10+2 & graduate at an early age, as in regular schools, colleges you need to be @ certain age to finish each grade. We could home train then all children will get smarter & improve their skills with practical knowledge than to go through so much of education upto 20yrs.

  • Vedavathi V.
    4 days

    Amazing talented..

  • Shweta S.
    5 days

    life’s a joke

  • Yasir M.
    5 days

    Superb...all the very best....

  • Raj K.
    5 days

  • Prathmesh H.
    5 days

    But Did he do white hat jr where he could become any thing 🤣

  • Anuradha A.
    5 days

    Bless u with a very happy future.

  • Maheshi C.
    5 days

    Oh something great and so wonderful

  • Tarun J.
    5 days

    Agastya you are genius......and this is because the perfect parenting of your parents .....hats off to the parenting they give to both the children....Naman ...Vandan. Abhinandan....🙏🙏

  • Anupreet S.
    5 days

    di watch this out !

  • Asra R.
    5 days

    Great parents, yes it needs training with dedication and sacrifices. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK.

  • Mously M.
    5 days

    https://www.facebook.com/100013997115511/posts/1011301476013080/?app=fbl

  • G-AOrav J.
    5 days

    Congratulations and best wishes 💐

  • Venkata K.
    5 days

    Still nowhere close to 🐺 Gupta 😂ith

  • Agastya J.
    5 days

    Thank you

  • Subhasis D.
    5 days

    He will be another mediocre guy in coming years.

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Agastya's sister Naina is a child prodigy herself: https://telanganatoday.com/child-prodigy-naina-jaiswal-turns-a-peace-messenger

