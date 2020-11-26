back
Five Secrets For Graduating College At 14
Boy genius Google Boy Agastya Jaiswal finished his undergrad at 14, but he still has a few secrets up his sleeve. Watch to find out! 🤓
26/11/2020 5:27 AM
- 77.6K
- 809
- 26
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
19 comments
Vimal J.2 days
No mobile phone the secret
Vrushabh D.3 days
But not engg bro..
Rebecca F.4 days
Congrats to both you and your sister 👏 If trained personally can approach for 10+2 & graduate at an early age, as in regular schools, colleges you need to be @ certain age to finish each grade. We could home train then all children will get smarter & improve their skills with practical knowledge than to go through so much of education upto 20yrs.
Vedavathi V.4 days
Amazing talented..
Shweta S.5 days
life’s a joke
Yasir M.5 days
Superb...all the very best....
Raj K.5 days
I’m not offering you millions, but will teach you how to earn $5000 in just a week without sending money to anyone. INBOX ME HOW
Prathmesh H.5 days
But Did he do white hat jr where he could become any thing 🤣
Anuradha A.5 days
Bless u with a very happy future.
Maheshi C.5 days
Oh something great and so wonderful
Tarun J.5 days
Agastya you are genius......and this is because the perfect parenting of your parents .....hats off to the parenting they give to both the children....Naman ...Vandan. Abhinandan....🙏🙏
Anupreet S.5 days
di watch this out !
Asra R.5 days
Great parents, yes it needs training with dedication and sacrifices. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK.
Mously M.5 days
https://www.facebook.com/100013997115511/posts/1011301476013080/?app=fbl
G-AOrav J.5 days
Congratulations and best wishes 💐
Venkata K.5 days
Still nowhere close to 🐺 Gupta 😂ith
Agastya J.5 days
Thank you
Subhasis D.5 days
He will be another mediocre guy in coming years.
Brut India5 days
Agastya's sister Naina is a child prodigy herself: https://telanganatoday.com/child-prodigy-naina-jaiswal-turns-a-peace-messenger