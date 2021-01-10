back
Five Things On The Indus Valley Menu
This archeologist discovered that meats like mutton and beef featured heavily in the cuisine of the Indus Valley Civilisation. Her findings caused beef with certain sections of the internet. 🐮
Vishal H.a day
Jab vedas mey hi gou mass khane ka jikr hey, toh woh insaan toh vedic logon ke anese pehle ke hey.
Saad B.a day
Beauty with brains
Mayank M.a day
Just Another Suckular Post From A Propagated Channel That Targets Only One Religion !
Sujoy S.2 days
Let 4000 more years pass.. we will see which religion and which practices finally establish itself as best ...
Ritha A.2 days
In the desert there were no cows only camels which were eaten only when no other food was available. So can't understand why Indian Muslims are eating beef and not camel. .
Ritha A.2 days
Finding remnants of cattle from thousands of years ago only proves that cattle were present and pastoral farming existed. Whether beef was eaten is conjecture. Also the remnants would be charred to such an extant as it is suspected that there was nuclear explosion. And chaos must have ensued. So bones of humans and animals would have been intermingled..
Aslam M.3 days
Halal food
Nitin M.3 days
Humans were cannibals too and practiced human sacrifice but that doesn't make it right, does it?
রূপম ভ.3 days
She needs good academic training and more education.🔺🔻💥
Aniket M.3 days
কমেন্ট গুলো দেখো হিন্দি বেল্ট এর
Gama S.3 days
India is still currently number two in the world in beef export. Second only to Brazil. How is it acceptable if the butchering is done by other? That’s even beyond hypocritism.
Sadik K.3 days
Kailash Prajapat yeh kya hai Bhai???
Varadraj N.3 days
Not at all correct evidences......even the milk shows evidence of animals as it remains for hundreds that does not mean that milk was some kind of meat......so dont make wrong conclusions just to satisfy your agendas
Tanmay D.3 days
Yes, Water Buffalo is consumed as beef in India many times. Even people those who troll that India is the largest exporter of beef needs to know that India exports Buffalo meat, not cow. Cows are in India are always used for farming and dairy, while Buffalo's are used to hunt and eat by various tribes and warrior race people.
Rahul K.3 days
Water buffaloe also comes under beef!!!
Rahul K.3 days
Beef means meat from buffaloe,ox and cow all together.....let her clarify which meat it exactly was!!!!
Vishwanath V.3 days
Anti India
Payal S.4 days
Yeah so?? By this logic, today's Muslims ate pork during pre-Islamic era Vegetarian aspect was always around and came up during Vedic age. It spread earnestly much later throughout Hinduism prominently by Mahavira and Gautam Buddha. Majority Hindus still eat meat except beef.
Sahaya D.4 days
She is not fit for the job as a scientist..and beeeefff........anti Indian......our super scientist Modiji is invented, gutter gas, cloud technology,,gobar integration etc..etc..
Møhâmmëd Å.4 days
💪👍