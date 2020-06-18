Five Things The Transgender Persons Rules Promise

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Makes Emotional Appeal
Activists Arrested Under Terrorism Laws
Workers Protest Layoffs At H&M Supplier
This Pani Puri Is Covid-19 Safe
Taapsee On The Middle Class & High Power Bills
The Lesser Known Shades Of Ambedkar
As part of my life I want to help you by making extra money! - Earn coins by clicking, sharing articles, and viewing articles.hmm
1. Download CASHZINE sa playstore
2. Register using mobile number / email / facebook
Pag email (GMail) ginamit , check SPAM folder.
3. Go to Invitation Code , enter my invitation code to get 8000 coins.
Referral Code : 15341400
4. Click at least 1 article or share an article to get extra coins.
Note : Click/Share atleast 1 article ���
How to Earn :
Click Articles
Share Articles
Watch Vid
Daily Check in
Spin
Spin Wheel (1 draw per 2 referred friend)
Invitation Code = 8,000 coins
�Payment via Paypal transfer to GCASH
Or Cash Load
DON'T FORGET MY INVITATION CODE :
� 15341400
T
MESSAGE ME IF YOU NEED ANY GUIDANCE AND I'LL BE GLAD TO HELP
THANK YOU HAPPY EARNINGS ���
Really shameful, Please stop this and don't play with your natural looks.
That’s a brilliant and liberating news. To everyone who choose otherwise and deserve to live a equally rightful life
<3 <3 <3
Lol government can't even afford 100rs food for poor people and they gonna spend 2 to7 lakhs for transe people wah chutiye. Chutiye ki b hat hoti hai😂😂😂
This a pretty awesome change for those who are looking for and need these treatments. The benefits are pretty generous and support full cycle of decision making, surgery, support, counseling and maintenance of that lifestyle going forward.
Only thing the country has to deal with is the backward thinking and stigma attached to transgender lifestyle and gender change.
Are they going to be alright after the surgery and how is the government going to protect them against harassment by conservative population?
Something to think about and plan for.
Madhusudhan Maddy biggest joke of the century!Living in a fools world like Bjp phool! Using pop as an excuse?! That’s why this bastard is fooling u; pop us a result of a nations stage of development n is a resource not a burden!! No wonder u want to pakora bech n use sulabh souchalya! Good!
https://guruugyaan.blogspot.com/2020/06/the-gem-of-nation-sushant-singh-rajput.html
Gud move but ye kitna implement ho payega.....
Hospital. Healthcare in dismal condition under Modi; don’t expect anything fr special needs or groups! He’s the worst failure in governance!
Brut India only mission"hurt India show everything in poor light provocate sedite riots enjoy
So a place where more than half the population lives without toilets and one fourth without electricity, peiole get to change their genders for free?
krvaale
Sorry Brut India but can you please refer the transgenders protection right bill? in bill there is nothing about free surgery. First need do refer bill then share videos.
Let's ask Indian LGBT experts and Transgender right activist's.
Selling used dicks to the Chinese?
Some sympathy to the rss people !!!
Who do not want to be in the borders of India !!
But in free ration shops !!
Lgbtq dont want equal rights, they want special rights. Plus, 70% hiv / aids patience are gay men, no lgbtq means 70% hiv / aids patience reductions
Hear from the target audience of the new act, are they happy with what is being offered?
https://thewire.in/lgbtqia/trans-act-2019-rules-feedback-activists
someone tell me why the government should pay for sex change operation?
if its for the health of a person its okay but sex change operation is not like that
Do not play with nature, some fear of God... 🤔🤭
22 comments
Angelita R.07/08/2020 13:27
As part of my life I want to help you by making extra money! - Earn coins by clicking, sharing articles, and viewing articles.hmm 1. Download CASHZINE sa playstore 2. Register using mobile number / email / facebook Pag email (GMail) ginamit , check SPAM folder. 3. Go to Invitation Code , enter my invitation code to get 8000 coins. Referral Code : 15341400 4. Click at least 1 article or share an article to get extra coins. Note : Click/Share atleast 1 article ��� How to Earn : Click Articles Share Articles Watch Vid Daily Check in Spin Spin Wheel (1 draw per 2 referred friend) Invitation Code = 8,000 coins �Payment via Paypal transfer to GCASH Or Cash Load DON'T FORGET MY INVITATION CODE : � 15341400 T MESSAGE ME IF YOU NEED ANY GUIDANCE AND I'LL BE GLAD TO HELP THANK YOU HAPPY EARNINGS ���
Amir K.06/26/2020 12:45
Really shameful, Please stop this and don't play with your natural looks.
Ravi R.06/22/2020 11:06
That’s a brilliant and liberating news. To everyone who choose otherwise and deserve to live a equally rightful life
Jessica F.06/21/2020 17:06
<3 <3 <3
Bu M.06/19/2020 20:37
Lol government can't even afford 100rs food for poor people and they gonna spend 2 to7 lakhs for transe people wah chutiye. Chutiye ki b hat hoti hai😂😂😂
Jo J.06/19/2020 15:55
This a pretty awesome change for those who are looking for and need these treatments. The benefits are pretty generous and support full cycle of decision making, surgery, support, counseling and maintenance of that lifestyle going forward. Only thing the country has to deal with is the backward thinking and stigma attached to transgender lifestyle and gender change. Are they going to be alright after the surgery and how is the government going to protect them against harassment by conservative population? Something to think about and plan for.
Jaideep P.06/19/2020 11:31
Madhusudhan Maddy biggest joke of the century!Living in a fools world like Bjp phool! Using pop as an excuse?! That’s why this bastard is fooling u; pop us a result of a nations stage of development n is a resource not a burden!! No wonder u want to pakora bech n use sulabh souchalya! Good!
Mani P.06/19/2020 08:46
https://guruugyaan.blogspot.com/2020/06/the-gem-of-nation-sushant-singh-rajput.html
Preet D.06/19/2020 05:04
Gud move but ye kitna implement ho payega.....
Jaideep P.06/19/2020 03:11
Hospital. Healthcare in dismal condition under Modi; don’t expect anything fr special needs or groups! He’s the worst failure in governance!
Uma K.06/19/2020 01:52
Brut India only mission"hurt India show everything in poor light provocate sedite riots enjoy
Syed H.06/18/2020 22:38
So a place where more than half the population lives without toilets and one fourth without electricity, peiole get to change their genders for free?
Ankit A.06/18/2020 17:50
krvaale
Vimal D.06/18/2020 17:37
Sorry Brut India but can you please refer the transgenders protection right bill? in bill there is nothing about free surgery. First need do refer bill then share videos. Let's ask Indian LGBT experts and Transgender right activist's.
Les C.06/18/2020 15:42
Selling used dicks to the Chinese?
Nataraj B.06/18/2020 15:38
Some sympathy to the rss people !!! Who do not want to be in the borders of India !! But in free ration shops !!
Cicak K.06/18/2020 15:31
Lgbtq dont want equal rights, they want special rights. Plus, 70% hiv / aids patience are gay men, no lgbtq means 70% hiv / aids patience reductions
Brut India06/18/2020 15:28
Hear from the target audience of the new act, are they happy with what is being offered? https://thewire.in/lgbtqia/trans-act-2019-rules-feedback-activists
Sylvester S.06/18/2020 15:27
someone tell me why the government should pay for sex change operation? if its for the health of a person its okay but sex change operation is not like that
Asad A.06/18/2020 15:23
Do not play with nature, some fear of God... 🤔🤭