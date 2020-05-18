back

Five Ways Covid-19 Has Changed The World

The coronavirus crisis is often described as a state of war. A political scientist, who studies war and peace in conflict areas, talks to Brut about how societies will change in a post-Covid world.

05/18/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 05/18/2020 7:38 AM
  • 20.4k
  • 3

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 6:01

    Five Ways Covid-19 Has Changed The World

  2. 1:55

    Delhi’s Covid-19 Cemetery Keeper

  3. 1:31

    Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up in Coronavirus Support

  4. 5:45

    How The Covid-19 Crisis Unfolded in India

  5. 1:33

    India Sends Aid To Ocean Nations

  6. 1:17

    Distillery Takes A Shot At Hand Sanitisers

3 comments

  • Brut India
    05/18/2020 05:50

    What will the new normal look like for the world? https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/21/world/americas/coronavirus-social-impact.html

  • Nikita J.
    05/17/2020 12:21

    👌🏻👍

  • Adarsh S.
    05/17/2020 06:51

    What?? I couldn't understand anything whatever she was saying.