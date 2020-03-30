back

For India’s Poor, A Voyage Before The Virus

Hungry and without hope, thousands of migrant workers streamed out of Indian cities after PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown. The last time so many Indians covered such long distances on foot was probably during Partition.

03/30/2020 2:00 PM
238 comments

  • Swamy U.
    5 days

    Then y World countries put lockdown, inspire of knowing , just to deviate facts, Same The Wire also written negative comments, Brutt , all are western interest , paid media spreads.

  • Kapil G.
    5 days

    How many countries have a lockdown experience ?

  • Rose S.
    5 days

    Brut India you are playing politics with your news site. Don't try to glorify Rahul Gandhi. Some day all descendants of Gandhi and Nehru will have to leave India and flee to some muslim country, that is where they belong.

  • Sajarul A.
    5 days

    corona free area

  • Hemant C.
    5 days

    21dino bad agar 21000 marte to jimmedar kon hota Brut India

  • Hemant C.
    5 days

    Modi

  • Rahul R.
    5 days

    This an anti India page.

  • Shobha
    5 days

    Poor people are poor every where and every time 😢😢

  • Arun A.
    5 days

    Its completely instability step taken by government

  • Bala K.
    5 days

    If not. India would have surpassed USA in Corona , Just shut down Brut

  • Shrèýäs Ñ.
    5 days

    I really don't know what type of development indian government doing, this is ridiculous, its shows that how India is developing.😑

  • Jitendra K.
    5 days

    They transportation and food supply demand were met just after 2, to3 days of mass exodus . Do not hype it further .

  • Shamshad A.
    5 days

    This is the big mistake of our PM the took decision immediately same like note bandi that time also died 60 above people and this time 22 people died that's why PM forgive of indian public they accept a blunder mistake

  • Raghav S.
    5 days

    It happened in Delhi, blame kejriwal not Modi

  • Chandrashekar R.
    5 days

    Brut india.. mention clearly delhi CM stopped water, food to them so they started flee. Same cm given 1 month biryani, 500rs each for shaeen bhag protesters.

  • Riaz A.
    5 days

    Omg

  • Loiya E.
    5 days

    India passed CAA n china product virus to kill those migrated indian... May God have mercy on them...

  • Nizar A.
    5 days

    What happened then to those lakhs of migrant laborers after they started walking 500-700 kms? All of a sudden Nizamuddeen came to rescue the govt. Like all Hindus have not been held responsible after a huge population from them came to streets to dance and celebrate corona festival and invited cow mutra parties, all Muslims need not be apologetic at all for irresponsibility of Tabligi people. The question is this. What happened then to all those workers?

  • Krunal T.
    6 days

    Shame on you brut india😠😠😠

  • Arti G.
    6 days

    Ye partition walo ki jamat ka h na