For India’s Poor, A Voyage Before The Virus
Hungry and without hope, thousands of migrant workers streamed out of Indian cities after PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown. The last time so many Indians covered such long distances on foot was probably during Partition.
03/30/2020 2:00 PM
238 comments
Swamy U.5 days
Then y World countries put lockdown, inspire of knowing , just to deviate facts, Same The Wire also written negative comments, Brutt , all are western interest , paid media spreads.
Kapil G.5 days
How many countries have a lockdown experience ?
Rose S.5 days
Brut India you are playing politics with your news site. Don't try to glorify Rahul Gandhi. Some day all descendants of Gandhi and Nehru will have to leave India and flee to some muslim country, that is where they belong.
Sajarul A.5 days
corona free area
Hemant C.5 days
21dino bad agar 21000 marte to jimmedar kon hota Brut India
Hemant C.5 days
Modi
Rahul R.5 days
This an anti India page.
Shobha5 days
Poor people are poor every where and every time 😢😢
Arun A.5 days
Its completely instability step taken by government
Bala K.5 days
If not. India would have surpassed USA in Corona , Just shut down Brut
Shrèýäs Ñ.5 days
I really don't know what type of development indian government doing, this is ridiculous, its shows that how India is developing.😑
Jitendra K.5 days
They transportation and food supply demand were met just after 2, to3 days of mass exodus . Do not hype it further .
Shamshad A.5 days
This is the big mistake of our PM the took decision immediately same like note bandi that time also died 60 above people and this time 22 people died that's why PM forgive of indian public they accept a blunder mistake
Raghav S.5 days
It happened in Delhi, blame kejriwal not Modi
Chandrashekar R.5 days
Brut india.. mention clearly delhi CM stopped water, food to them so they started flee. Same cm given 1 month biryani, 500rs each for shaeen bhag protesters.
Riaz A.5 days
Omg
Loiya E.5 days
India passed CAA n china product virus to kill those migrated indian... May God have mercy on them...
Nizar A.5 days
What happened then to those lakhs of migrant laborers after they started walking 500-700 kms? All of a sudden Nizamuddeen came to rescue the govt. Like all Hindus have not been held responsible after a huge population from them came to streets to dance and celebrate corona festival and invited cow mutra parties, all Muslims need not be apologetic at all for irresponsibility of Tabligi people. The question is this. What happened then to all those workers?
Krunal T.6 days
Shame on you brut india😠😠😠
Arti G.6 days
Ye partition walo ki jamat ka h na