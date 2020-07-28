back

For India’s Poor, No Phone Means No Education

This Class 6 student may drop out of school because he can’t afford to buy a smartphone and have internet access for online classes.

07/28/2020 2:57 PM
699 comments

  • Ratul R.
    6 hours

    Assamese language is same like Bangladeshi language 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 how is it possible

  • Mugdho M.
    7 hours

    show this to ur favorite daughter Madhu.

  • Shahjalal S.
    9 hours

    This is from bangaldesh not india.. And also the vidoe footages... Thats wrong to make our video footage like as yours. I guess this little boy is from Bangladesh. he is speaking in Bengali, he also mentioned taka... in a wrong way Brut India okay???

  • Saidpur P.
    20 hours

    বাবা কে নিয়ে কিছু চরম মূল্যবান ও চিরন্তন সত্য কথা -- https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2163206900587668&id=1688813788026984

  • M A.
    21 hours

    Funny thing is this boy's dialect proves he resides in & around the district of Tangail, Bangladesh. What kind of nuisance is being gone with Brut India 🤔🤔🤔🤔

  • Zabed H.
    21 hours

    Why I am having tears in my eyes after watching it? The life you are leading is the life a lots of people even can't think about this

  • Nayemul H.
    a day

    আল্লাহ তায়ালা তোমাদের মতো মানুষদেরকে সমাজে একদিন আলো ফোটানোর তৌফিক দান করুক আমিন। যাদের লেখা পরার ইচ্ছে থাকা সত্ত্বেও তারা টাকা পয়শার অভাবে পড়া লেখা করতে পারছেনা। এ দেশে যাদের ধন সম্পদ আছে তারা একটু কস্ট হলেও এই লোক গুলোর পাশে দারাবার চেষ্টা করুন আমিন। সবার জন্য দোয়া রইল।

  • Nafis A.
    a day

    He is not from India 🇮🇳 He is from Bangladesh 🇧🇩

  • Abhilekh B.
    a day

    तो मोदी जी आप ने छः साल मे घण्टा कुछ नही ulhadaa

  • Mahmudul H.
    a day

    This video from Bangladesh 🇧🇩 but thank you very mucia for publish this video.

  • Torikul I.
    a day

    This needs to go viral,really he needs help.

  • Fahim B.
    2 days

    the positive site of this video is,, he is becoming more experienced than a older boy than him...that's why,,,u have to love him...and stay with him in smile face.... So many respect❤❤❤

  • Zwel L.
    2 days

    We are changing smart phones at least every 2 years. Is there a charity that collects old phones from us and donate them back to those communities?

  • Abdul R.
    2 days

    Poor india is on war

  • Islam M.
    2 days

    Admin plz contact me ... I will send help for him for his education propose ,, thank you..

  • Baidik B.
    2 days

    Indian Govt needs to impose Uniform Civil Code and Uniform Population Code which will help the Indian Govt to ensure Basic Needs

  • বালুর প.
    2 days

    That's Bangladeshi children.

  • Faijul A.
    2 days

    Mij

  • Kim R.
    2 days

    Bitter truth

  • Mohamed A.
    2 days

    This kid is a legend. Someone sponsor him

