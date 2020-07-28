back
For India’s Poor, No Phone Means No Education
This Class 6 student may drop out of school because he can’t afford to buy a smartphone and have internet access for online classes.
07/28/2020 2:57 PM
699 comments
Ratul R.6 hours
Assamese language is same like Bangladeshi language 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 how is it possible
Mugdho M.7 hours
show this to ur favorite daughter Madhu.
Shahjalal S.9 hours
This is from bangaldesh not india.. And also the vidoe footages... Thats wrong to make our video footage like as yours. I guess this little boy is from Bangladesh. he is speaking in Bengali, he also mentioned taka... in a wrong way Brut India okay???
Saidpur P.20 hours
বাবা কে নিয়ে কিছু চরম মূল্যবান ও চিরন্তন সত্য কথা -- https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2163206900587668&id=1688813788026984
M A.21 hours
Funny thing is this boy's dialect proves he resides in & around the district of Tangail, Bangladesh. What kind of nuisance is being gone with Brut India 🤔🤔🤔🤔
Zabed H.21 hours
Why I am having tears in my eyes after watching it? The life you are leading is the life a lots of people even can't think about this
Nayemul H.a day
আল্লাহ তায়ালা তোমাদের মতো মানুষদেরকে সমাজে একদিন আলো ফোটানোর তৌফিক দান করুক আমিন। যাদের লেখা পরার ইচ্ছে থাকা সত্ত্বেও তারা টাকা পয়শার অভাবে পড়া লেখা করতে পারছেনা। এ দেশে যাদের ধন সম্পদ আছে তারা একটু কস্ট হলেও এই লোক গুলোর পাশে দারাবার চেষ্টা করুন আমিন। সবার জন্য দোয়া রইল।
Nafis A.a day
He is not from India 🇮🇳 He is from Bangladesh 🇧🇩
Abhilekh B.a day
तो मोदी जी आप ने छः साल मे घण्टा कुछ नही ulhadaa
Mahmudul H.a day
This video from Bangladesh 🇧🇩 but thank you very mucia for publish this video.
Torikul I.a day
This needs to go viral,really he needs help.
Fahim B.2 days
the positive site of this video is,, he is becoming more experienced than a older boy than him...that's why,,,u have to love him...and stay with him in smile face.... So many respect❤❤❤
Zwel L.2 days
We are changing smart phones at least every 2 years. Is there a charity that collects old phones from us and donate them back to those communities?
Abdul R.2 days
Poor india is on war
Islam M.2 days
Admin plz contact me ... I will send help for him for his education propose ,, thank you..
Baidik B.2 days
Indian Govt needs to impose Uniform Civil Code and Uniform Population Code which will help the Indian Govt to ensure Basic Needs
বালুর প.2 days
That's Bangladeshi children.
Faijul A.2 days
Mij
Kim R.2 days
Bitter truth
Mohamed A.2 days
This kid is a legend. Someone sponsor him