back

Forced To Attend Anti-CAA Protest

"Husband forced me to attend anti-CAA protest.” Aligarh woman tells cops after they confront her at her doorstep.

03/03/2020 6:17 PM
  • 151.2k
  • 345

And even more

  1. Jawan Receives BSF Help To Rebuild Riot-Hit Home

  2. Forced To Attend Anti-CAA Protest

  3. #DearPM: Mustafabad Man Appeals For Justice

  4. Delhi Violence: Where Was All The Police?

  5. CAA And Free India’s Tryst With Muslim Refugees

  6. A Tiger Roadblock At Raipur Safari

317 comments

  • Robert K.
    8 hours

    Putting woman and children in danger

  • Dourra M.
    11 hours

    Des vrais malades, la protestation d’une loi est un droit, ce sont des indiens

  • Anver S.
    12 hours

    Strange. Right to protest is a right. How they can question it?

  • Noman K.
    12 hours

    As Usuall Drama

  • Sk S.
    13 hours

    NO CAA NO NRC NO NPR GO BACK BJP SARKAR

  • Muhammad R.
    16 hours

    India is burning & is already on the way of self destruction due to Extremist approach of her short sighted Leaders & RSS . However I humbly request that Muslims of India must keep themselves away from riots to avoid blame for her destruction & must avoid fighting with Hindues . Instead They shall concentrate to take precautions against the spread of & make arrangements to fight back with the ‘ CORONA VIRUS ’. This virus may prove more deadly than RSS Extremists. It is worth mentioning here that the majority of hindues are not against muslims community, hence it ‘ll be too easy to take the Extremist on & fight them back in self defence. Follow the footsteps of Afghan Taliban to fight till the enemy comes to term & accept total defeat . https://www.thequint.com/news/breaking-news/coronavirus-outbreak-covid-19-latest-news-live-updates?utm_campaign=e3fedfac-6e0b-409a-a135-8f1c30171473&utm_source=smugglr&utm_medium=fb_messenger_bot

  • Rajeswari M.
    21 hours

    well done to enforcement, no matter what is they excuses if there's proof they have involved in riots just arrested. Then ask the family to proof not guilty at court while u just continue the proceeding of cases.

  • Chandar B.
    a day

    Door to door threatening campaign??. typical example of police state.

  • Adnan S.
    a day

    Who wrote the drama?

  • Nitin K.
    a day

    This is reality

  • Kausar A.
    2 days

    What are they trying to prove? They are already in fear of delli riot...if police ask questions appearing in such numbers what they will tell...to keep themselves safe they will never tell what the matters really are.

  • Shailesh P.
    2 days

    Shocked 🙄

  • Purnachandra N.
    2 days

    Goonda Raj now threatening individual protestors using Police Force

  • Nawfal K.
    2 days

    Killing is not crime... keeping gun is not crime... but biggest crime is protesting... hahaha

  • Nawfal K.
    2 days

    Goonda police

  • Ron T.
    2 days

    Dilawer singh Negi was hindu man Muslim jihadi cut his legs arms and then throw him in fire while the man was ALIVE. Would you make video on that!!!! A 15 year old hindu girl was drag in to Muslim AAP member to his house gange raped her several times and then throw her body in to gutter. Would make video on that !!! Anikt Sharma an IB officer dragged to tahir Hussain's house and killed him cut hi head and 6 killer hit him 400 times with knife. Would you make video on that!!! A hindu man Vinod hit with stone on head several time until he died then dragged his body by Muslim group. Would you make video on that!!!!! Ratan Lal a constable killed by Muslim mob while he was try to calm situation down he has 2 daughters and a boy. When would you make video on that!!! Vivek a hindu man attacked by Muslim man with drill in head seriously injured taken to ICU. Would you make video on that!!! Would you make video on his family how thay feeling !!!! Muslim are not the victim they are the persecutor of pre planned riots. All Muslim took their children from school earlier while hindu has no children still in school why they all took their children earlier!!!!!! In name of construction material truck load of stone ordered and took it on top of the roof. Couple of dozen Petrol bombs found on roof top of AAP leader Tahir Hussain house with himself giving instruction which you can see on videos.

  • Murshidul I.
    2 days

    All that happens in a facist state . Do the law enforcing agencies have gut to ask the supporters of CAA why d r supporting it and attacking the protesters. Frightened by the atrocity of up police this old woman is telling lies to save her childer from them

  • سر ح.
    2 days

    Aligarh Is One Of The Most Dreadful Places In India! Male Police In Groups Go Door To Door With A Camera To Interrogate Women Individually. Why Not Call A Delegation And Talk?

  • Ankur K.
    2 days

    Aapke liye naya research 🤣

  • Terry S.
    2 days

    Let people protest what are they scared of