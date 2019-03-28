back
Former DRDO Chief Credits Modi For Anti-Sat Test
If India had the capability to launch an anti-satellite missile in the past why did it wait until 2019? This was former DRDO chief Dr VK Saraswat’s answer. 🚀🗳
03/28/2019 2:27 PMupdated: 03/28/2019 2:33 PM
- 127.3k
- 4.0k
- 142
120 comments
Shankar J.04/25/2019 03:01
H
Bharat S.04/24/2019 19:09
Point to note that he belongs of Modi fan club of Niti Aayog
Sachin S.04/24/2019 17:36
first time brut india giving news as it is.. Strangee 😂
Anwesha T.04/23/2019 18:45
Absolutely. It requires a strong backbone when the country is surrounded by enemies
Priyamohan J.04/23/2019 13:01
Achha hua previous govt didn't clear the project becoz Manmohan Singh knew, the technology might be sold to foreign nationals by KGB agent (madam ji)
Akhil G.04/22/2019 08:39
Sandeep Mandapati Mani ..... Thank you raa.... Bcz of u all this was made possible
Anshul C.04/19/2019 20:29
Namo again
Ranajit R.04/19/2019 07:40
I think india could be the third country. I dont know 15 yrs before who was successful in missile or space technologies. But india was unlucky that it did sooooo late
Salvin S.04/18/2019 19:21
Finally someone who really admits that India already have got big toys in it's arsenal, but don't wanna reveal them, until the time is right.
Zest J.04/18/2019 04:10
This mission was not panipuri stall sir.....its long process and planning etc.
Yashwanth D.04/17/2019 14:39
Actually I believe it is an election stunt. After election dates released the whole country will be under election commission. It is violation of election code for a pm to take such a big decision. The mission should have conducted after election but BJP believed that it will fetch votes for them as they failed in dealing with pakistan. Sad thing is that EC hasn't uttered a word. And I'm not supporting congress
Srinu J.04/17/2019 07:52
Abb inko koi modi bhakt na keh de.... Aloo banega sooona Guess the hero....
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:52
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Shankar J.04/16/2019 11:21
Jay Ho
Sandeep L.04/16/2019 03:20
Jai,hind
Al S.04/16/2019 02:23
How much he got to pay ? I mean salary..
Arka B.04/14/2019 12:11
Don't trust brut India even if it is supporting modi, see the location of the people managing this page France (17) India (8) United States (2)
M B.04/13/2019 15:31
He is niti ayog member post retirement... this is expected of him
Mohinder S.04/13/2019 15:15
If satalite was ready for launch during 2012/2013 , let it be correct UPA govt didn't give permission to launch I fail to understand why DRDO chief waited for launch until March 2019 just after 5 years of present I regime.
Soumen C.04/13/2019 06:43
VK SARASWAT is a man of dual personality.