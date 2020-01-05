back

Former Journalist Recalls Life In Byculla Prison

Jigna Vora was accused of murder in 2011 and sent to Byculla Jail as an undertrial. Seven years later, she was acquitted and penned her experience in a book titled ‘Behind Bars in Byculla’.

01/05/2020 4:58 AM
17 comments

  • Sukhjit M.
    3 hours

    If she is acquitted of charges so can she sue government or judiciary for compensation of life wasted or time she spent. What evidence were used to keep her in? Dua tha to aag bhi hoggi ?

  • Tapas C.
    18 hours

    "Justice delayed, is justice denied." --RT.Hon. William Ewart Gladstone, English statesman, Prime Minister of England for three times.

  • Brut India
    a day

    Vora's story to be turned into a movie: https://punemirror.indiatimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/jigna-voras-jail-ordeal-to-be-depicted-on-film/articleshow/71607103.cms

  • Tapas C.
    a day

    Very bad instance for a declared democratic country~!

  • Jaikala G.
    a day

    Horrible story

  • Mukul S.
    2 days

    One major reason for labels to stick is that the same media which covers arrests & convictions with gusto does not revisit the story when the person is acquitted. Media has an important role in such cases.A case in point.. Sadhvi Pragya mentioned in this story has been acquitted but she's still labeled as a terrorist.

  • Yasir K.
    2 days

    She may deserve 100 cr compansation

  • Mohan S.
    2 days

    Very well done...

  • Mohit G.
    2 days

    There are many these type of cases where initially people go jail and after many years he or she does not found guilty .They face several problems there and afterwards also.So how these problem could handle. Can you all give any reason to stop these issues plz reply if you think any so.

  • Arogya R.
    2 days

    Yes this true.

  • Deepa M.
    2 days

    Horrifying 🤦😓

  • Rohan G.
    2 days

    So many men are undertrials in the Indian jails. Spend years and decades of their lives. And you never make a mention about them. Ok this lady wrote a book..but go and check how many fake cases and how much time men have suffered, and later on became acquitted. Do that as well

  • Kartik S.
    2 days

    Great. Prison system is worse than ever. I support that society becomes judgemental once u get out of jail, society must accept every person. And it's not about second chance it all about maturity of the society. Every person in the jail is not culprit sometimes judges give wrong judgement or sometime the an innocent person gets trapped from white collar criminals.

  • Pinaki B.
    2 days

  • Khalida P.
    2 days

    Good,but u have come back know thank God

  • Papia D.
    2 days

    All right very thanks good morning

  • Sukhjit M.
    2 days

    Whose did she kill ?