Former Journalist Recalls Life In Byculla Prison
Jigna Vora was accused of murder in 2011 and sent to Byculla Jail as an undertrial. Seven years later, she was acquitted and penned her experience in a book titled ‘Behind Bars in Byculla’.
01/05/2020 4:58 AM
17 comments
Sukhjit M.3 hours
If she is acquitted of charges so can she sue government or judiciary for compensation of life wasted or time she spent. What evidence were used to keep her in? Dua tha to aag bhi hoggi ?
Tapas C.18 hours
"Justice delayed, is justice denied." --RT.Hon. William Ewart Gladstone, English statesman, Prime Minister of England for three times.
Brut Indiaa day
Vora's story to be turned into a movie: https://punemirror.indiatimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/jigna-voras-jail-ordeal-to-be-depicted-on-film/articleshow/71607103.cms
Tapas C.a day
Very bad instance for a declared democratic country~!
Jaikala G.a day
Horrible story
Mukul S.2 days
One major reason for labels to stick is that the same media which covers arrests & convictions with gusto does not revisit the story when the person is acquitted. Media has an important role in such cases.A case in point.. Sadhvi Pragya mentioned in this story has been acquitted but she's still labeled as a terrorist.
Yasir K.2 days
She may deserve 100 cr compansation
Mohan S.2 days
Very well done...
Mohit G.2 days
There are many these type of cases where initially people go jail and after many years he or she does not found guilty .They face several problems there and afterwards also.So how these problem could handle. Can you all give any reason to stop these issues plz reply if you think any so.
Arogya R.2 days
Yes this true.
Deepa M.2 days
Horrifying 🤦😓
Rohan G.2 days
So many men are undertrials in the Indian jails. Spend years and decades of their lives. And you never make a mention about them. Ok this lady wrote a book..but go and check how many fake cases and how much time men have suffered, and later on became acquitted. Do that as well
Kartik S.2 days
Great. Prison system is worse than ever. I support that society becomes judgemental once u get out of jail, society must accept every person. And it's not about second chance it all about maturity of the society. Every person in the jail is not culprit sometimes judges give wrong judgement or sometime the an innocent person gets trapped from white collar criminals.
Pinaki B.2 days
Khalida P.2 days
Good,but u have come back know thank God
Papia D.2 days
Sukhjit M.2 days
Whose did she kill ?