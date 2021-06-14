back

Four Indian Men Call Out Toxic Masculinity

If you’ve done any of these things, it’s probably toxic masculinity at play. 💪

14/06/2021 6:27 PM
  • 72.7K
  • 43

Changing India

39 comments

  • Archeese B.
    a day

    Straight indian men say all these whilst getting their ass kicked by their mothers......

  • Gaurav F.
    3 days

    You people make too much fuss about anything in life, it was not a big deal 50 years ago and still it is not a big deal, it is just the way of upbringing or just the way of life but yes when prominent news agency like BRUT make a fuss about it then absolute nothing becomes an issue and uproots mindless discussions...

  • Ashish P.
    3 days

    Mehhh

  • Keeta
    4 days

    I will make sexist jokes forever and I will make my female friends joke about sexism also. BECAUSE JOKES ARE JOKES, DON'T MAKE THIS WORLD A BORING AND A SERIOUS PLACE !

  • Gohain J.
    5 days

    Myth busted: Men cry but they don't shed tears. There's a difference. Crying doesn't always necessarily mean shedding tears. Men are less prone to shedding tears. Biologically, there's a reason why women shed more tears more than men. Don't put everything under the garb of toxic masculinity!

  • Neha V.
    5 days

    Effort is appreciable

  • Sharda S.
    6 days

    We seriously need moral education in our education system to betterment of our nation boys mentality and for the equality in the socities. This is not stereotypes this is the petty mindsets which is shows how men lowly see womens and respect them. This kinds of such behaviour revealed a patriarchal society existence in India and how we still failed...

  • Kushagra S.
    6 days

    14 year old boy in 1916- I fought in the war. Killed 36 guys, lost a foot. 25 year old Guys in 2021- I'm offended ☝🏼

  • Vimersh B.
    6 days

    Another disease from the west..brut is run by a bunch of incompetent di ** riders.

  • Tamish G.
    6 days

    Oh shut up. Every thing a man does is now a toxic masculinity. Do journalism rather than this stupid talks.

  • Russa D.
    6 days

    Finally

  • Panthini T.
    6 days

    ... now, here’s a start...the first step... Kudos

  • Sandeep K.
    6 days

    A bunch of b*tches

  • Gunveen G.
    6 days

    👏👏👏

  • Pritha G.
    6 days

    first of all they dont look like 20ish all look so dull and depressed

  • Faghir B.
    6 days

    We have to do better for our boys. We have to teach them that it’s okay to express their emotions and that doing so doesn’t make them any less of a person. That it’s okay to be themselves in whatever capacity that entails. Only then they can grow into emotionally and mentally healthy adults. Parents should teach respect over "stereotypical" roles.

  • Pushkin S.
    6 days

    what do you guys think about this?

  • Shikhar G.
    6 days

    May be due to toxic masculinity more people who die saving others are men.. And mostly men are victims of suicide..