Four Legal Rights Every Indian Woman Should Know

What do you do if your private photos are up on a porn website? Brut asked Tanya Appachu aka YourInstaLawyer for some crucial legal remedies every Indian woman should be aware of.

07/03/2021 6:57 AM
  • 126.1K
  • 69

53 comments

  • Pankhuri V.
    12 hours

    Abortion is illegal in india. Until and unless its a question of life and death for the mother or child. Please brush up your knowledge

  • Aruna R.
    21 hours

    I appreciate the information you gave, it is very good, but sadly few women are using these laws to abuse and harassment of husbands and innocent in-laws, also use it to ruin lives of many young men. It is very saddening but true

  • Joel M.
    a day

    BRUT "INDIA" is a FRENCH media who try to destabilized and denigrate india, look what they show to europe about india :

  • Pragati T.
    a day

    Thank you.

  • Daiisee A.
    a day

    How do you deal with a spouse who threatens of committing suicide at every given chance. Can that be a ground for taking a divorce?

  • Ardent P.
    a day

    This Was Informative... But I Have A Request To Brut India... Is That Some Images & Scene Can Be Triggering... Please Be Careful In Future! Thank You... 🙏

  • Satish S.
    a day

    EDUCATE ourselves AND SOCIETY ALSO NEXT GENERATION about THE CRUELTY OF CRIMINALS CULPRITS Terrorists Mullahs gangs Drug traffickers love jihadists dawood gangs fake farmers FROM INDIAN political history. BE CAREFUL WITH unknowns AND CRIMINALS.

  • DrAmala D.
    a day

    Very informative 😊🙏

  • Palak A.
    a day

    You are superbly amazing!!

  • Sheldon R.
    2 days

    I can't understand why there is a gender bias ? Why only the women are been educated . Why not men . The lady in the video should also have given information about the laws for men.

  • Gaurav S.
    2 days

    good things u have said mam for women emopwernt

  • Prasenjeet B.
    2 days

    Thank for your views and suggestions but yes some suggestions are too communist to understand.

  • Tahir T.
    2 days

    Very useful indeed. To make this message to reach to a wider audience, this video should be available also in Hindi. As the majority common janta doesn’t understand English. Please do it.

  • Hima V.
    2 days

    👍

  • Poornima M.
    2 days

    Tanya Appachu Kaul this is great!! 👏🏼 well done!!

  • जयन्त ज.
    2 days

    Abortion is also Murder

  • Shylee T.
    2 days

    Wow Tanya great job and am so proud if you

  • Amit T.
    2 days

    Great work !

  • Vanlalruata P.
    2 days

    Wow

  • Emil V.
    3 days

    Two days ago , did anyone read about a fake rape case and a person has to suffer for 20 years In prison P.s anyone knows what if men are the Victims of a martial rape ?

